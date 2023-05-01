Whether it’s while commuting in rickshaws, autos, metros or shared cab rides, manspreading is something almost all women have experienced. Which is why, this tweet asking the internet for advice on how to deal with the uncomfortable situation is so relatable and has so many women commenting!

Twitter user @psychedamygdala posted a picture of herself where she's clearly being pushed into a corner by a man who's manspreading, and asked the internet how to deal with it because she tried elbowing and even kicking the man.

Girls, how do you deal with manspreading because I’ve elbowed and kicked this man but he still won’t get the hint. pic.twitter.com/hyGw89qjjL — shruberry (blue tick) (@psychedamygdala) April 30, 2023 Here’s how people have responded to her post;

I do the same with a 'politely stern face' and it always works thankfully 🙄 — Mockingbird (@notyouranamika) May 1, 2023

I literally just ask them to move their leg — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) April 30, 2023

Ah, this is what it's called? Manspreading? With an expression that makes them feel abnormal add inconsiderate, I tell them : "Excuse me, pls close up. I need space too." Simple. https://t.co/tTDI5BzLbv — Precious Hajarah (@precioushaj) May 1, 2023

i do that feet over knee thingy, shoes pointing their pants, hatt bc mere personal space pe nhi aaega koi https://t.co/ybe6VAAKFl — eepy (@roarkqe) May 1, 2023

idk try talking to him? i'm not saying he'll listen, but you need to be blunt. stop dropping hints and just say "hey, can you sit in your own seat tyvm?" https://t.co/slsoFGQAyr — Cate 🐯 (@CateSJewels) May 1, 2023

"Hi can you move your leg off my seat thanks" no subtle hints https://t.co/bjEbVQipf8 — medhead (@OpiningChickpea) May 1, 2023

i don't have an answer to that hun because people like that are purposefully in your space, other than verbalise it, and if you can make a scene 🙁. https://t.co/uxEKZpkH5k — 🤺 A Girl With A List 𐒈🚩✫ (@LaVagabondine) May 1, 2023

Pick your nose for two minutes, making fake snot noises, then rub it on the outside of your right leg. (But just use saliva) https://t.co/K7QntKcC1b — Moistened Tart (@MoistenedTart) May 1, 2023

Start women spreading ,I did that once and the journey was extremely peaceful 😁🤣 https://t.co/9EdwfjvYGo — goldilocks (@_Goldiloxpretty) May 1, 2023

Stop. Being. Polite. https://t.co/J5yUGbPffJ — BouffantBecky (@bouffantbecky) April 30, 2023

I would just try a fart, or ask him politely to stop it. https://t.co/lhBBYqX4nx — Mary Martell (@MusicMelbMary93) May 1, 2023

Tell him to move. Use your voice. We aren't less than them. Speak up. https://t.co/R2qrC4LaGe — Heavenly Motherr (@heavenlymotherr) April 30, 2023

Never hint to these dudes. "Excuse me, but you're in my space." Then once he moves over claim all the space you paid for. https://t.co/k3XC4wR6SO — Jane Lebak (@JaneLebak) April 30, 2023

This isn't even man spreading my man wants to touch you https://t.co/AWJFu9RLLM — Old account packed at 2k #Rohingyas (@Taffysquared) April 30, 2023

It’s sad that women have resorted to humour to deal with this, because although a seemingly trivial matter, manspreading can border harassment.