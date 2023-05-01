Whether it’s while commuting in rickshaws, autos, metros or shared cab rides, manspreading is something almost all women have experienced. Which is why, this tweet asking the internet for advice on how to deal with the uncomfortable situation is so relatable and has so many women commenting!
Twitter user @psychedamygdala posted a picture of herself where she’s clearly being pushed into a corner by a man who’s manspreading, and asked the internet how to deal with it because she tried elbowing and even kicking the man.
It’s sad that women have resorted to humour to deal with this, because although a seemingly trivial matter, manspreading can border harassment.