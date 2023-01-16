The whole world went Naatu Naatu after the track from SS Rajamouli’s 2022 magnum opus, RRR, won the Best Original Song trophy at the Golden Globe Awards. MM Keeravani, who composed Naatu Naatu, received global recognition at the recently-held ceremony. This big win has reminded music lovers about his contribution to several terrific compositions in Indian cinema. Yes, the songs that deserve your attention and appreciation both.

So, we present you 10 popular songs that you didn’t know were composed by MM Keeravani:

1. Tu Mile Dil Khile (Criminal)

MM Keeravani composed Tu Mile Dil Khile, the song from Mahesh Bhatt’s film, Criminal back in the 90s. The soulful track featured Nagarjuna and Manisha Koirala and was sung by Kumar Sanu and Chitra.

2. Aa Bhi Ja (Sur- The Melody Of Life)

Aa Bhi Ja, the song from Lucky Ali's 2002 musical film, Sur is another Keeravani's composition. Lucky Ali and Sunidhi Chauhan crooned this heart-wrenching track. What a painful melody it was.

3. Nene Nani Ne (Eega)

Back in 2012, MM Keeravani composed Nene Nani Ne, the song from SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film, Eega. The love track featured Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Are are are.…Remember?

4. Jaadu Hai Nasha (Jism)

Keeravani also composed the music of Bipasha Basu and John Abraham’s sensual track, Jaadu Hai Nasha from the 2003 film, Jism. While Shreya Ghoshal crooned the track, Neelesh Mishra penned its lyrics. Gorgeous creation, hands down!

5. Dhivara (Baahubali: The Beginning)

Picturised on Prabhas and Tamannaah, Dhivara, the Telugu song from Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, was composed by MM Keeravani as well. The track was crooned by Ramya Behara and Deepu.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Gali Mein Aaj Chaand (Zakhm)

Featuring Pooja Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Kunal Khemmu, Gali Mein Aaj Chaand, the romantic song from 1998 film, Zakhm was another Keeravani’s composition in Hindi cinema. Tum aaye toh aaya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj chaand nikla…is a perfect track for couples meeting their partners after a long time.

7. Dheera Dheera (Magadheera)

Not just Naatu Naatu or Dhivara, MM Keeravani also composed Dheera Dheera, the song from SS Rajamouli's 2009 film, Magadheera. The track featured Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

8. Maine Dil Se Kaha (Rog)

KK’s song, Maine Dil Se Kaha from the 2005 film, Rog, was also composed by MM Keeravani. And Irrfan Khan living this soulful composition on the screens made it even better. Bechaara kahan jaanta tha, khalish hai yeh kya khala hai….Heart aches, isn’t it?

9. Dheere Jalna (Paheli)

MM Keeravani also composed a song for Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji back in 2005. I am talking about Dheere Jalna, the track from film, Paheli. This romantic song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. Gulzar penned its lyrics.

10. Chup Tum Raho (Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin)

MM Keeravani composed and also crooned Chup Tum Raho, the underrated song from Sudhir Mishra’s 1996 film, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. Chitra lent the female voice to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which MM Keeravani’s song is your favourite?