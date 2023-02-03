There are a bunch of stars from our cinema but there’s just, and will always be, one baadshah.

Shah Rukh Khan – the name which defines a powerhouse of talent – has been wooing us with his acting skills. You name it – action, romance and humour – he has done it all and aced it with perfection.

And, there’s no doubt that it’s his eyes that do all the talking. Hence, we decided to revive those sweet memories of when he removed his glasses in his movies and stole our hearts with his eyes and on-point expressions.

Kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne waala hain!

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

We could see the happiness and excitement of returning back home, after several seasons, in his eyes.

2. Dear Zindagi

With this scene, he taught us all to play ‘ samudra se kabaddi’ to revive those sweet old childhood memories.

3. Chak De India

His expressions, here, showcased that, sometimes, it’s alright to accept our loss and be a bigger person.

4. Mohabbatein

With the right concoction of his cute expressions and dreamy eyes, this has to be our fave number from the movie.

5. Don

The most, we repeat, this is the most savage introduction scene ever!

6. Baazigar

We know that it has to be a brilliant scene when the actor removes his sunglasses in the middle of an intense murder scene.

7. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

We all need a man who would do everything, even wear colourful sunglasses in a closed space, to make their partners happy.

8. Darr

The character, without a doubt, was extremely problematic. However, the actor’s swoon-worthy eyes make this scene worth watching!

9. Duplicate

With lust and revenge in his eyes, this double-role movie is an underrated gem.

10. Dilwale

The cutest cupid, ever.

Shah Rukh Khan sure knows how to rise the temperature higher!