Bollywood loves to ruin our favourite songs by making unnecessary remakes of them. The audience really hates it when their favourite songs are ruined beyond recognition. While we might think that Bollywood must have gauged public reaction and would have stopped, the truth is there is no stopping this menace. And the recent remakes have only proved it.

Talking about the recent wave of remakes, we could not help but notice one thing. And that is how Kartik Aaryan is the poster child of all remakes. Don’t believe us? Here’s proof.

1. Pasoori Nu

The Ali Sethi and Shae Gill song has been remade for the upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Bollywood version sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.0

The original Bhool Bhulaiyya featured Akshay Kumar and we all remember grooving to that song. For the sequel to the film, the makers remade the original Bhool Bhulaiyya and featured the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, in the song. Thank goodness, they let Neeraj Shridhar sing this version too.

3. Character Dheela 2.0

This version from Shehzada featuring Kartik Aaryan did not go down well with the audience because the original lyrics were tweaked for this new version. Frankly speaking, the lyrics of the song made the Salman Khan and Zarine Khan version of Character Dheela a banger for the audience. And this Kartik Aaryan version just fizzles out.

4. Poster Lagwa Do

The original song is titled Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Mein and it featured Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar. It was sung by Lalit Sen and Shweta Shetty for Aflatoon. The remake features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, with the song being sung by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma.

5. Mere Dholna

Arijit Singh sang this version of Mere Dholna for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyya. The original version was sung by the legendary Shreya Ghoshal. While both versions may be fantastic in their own right, nothing can beat Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice.

6. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

This Govinda and Raveena Tandon song from Dulhe Raja needs no introduction. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula, almost everyone still knows the lyrics and the hook steps of this song. However, Bollywood did the unthinkable mistake of remaking this song for Pati Patni Aur Woh and the result is erm, whatever.

7. Photo

The original Photo was sung by a Punjabi artist, Karan Sehmbi. The Bollywood version was, however, remade by the same team with just minor tweaks. It features in the film, Luka Chuppi.

8. Dil Chori

The original Dil Chori was sung by Hans Raj Hans and was a super hit song. This song was remade for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety where Yo Yo Honey Singh added his mindless rap here and there and ruined this Hans Raj Hans classic.

9. Twist

Back in 2009, Love Aaj Kal gave us the original Twist which was considered to be the most groovy number of that time. Cut to 2020, we got a sequel of the film and that peppy song was remade into this.

10. Coca Cola

Tony Kakkar sang the original Coca Cola Tu with Young Desi and the song was a huge hit on various charts. The song was remade for Luka Chuppi where the song was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. It featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

11. Bom Diggy Bom

This song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is actually a remake of a song by the same name sung by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia. The same singers have sung this version that features Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Tell us which other songs did we miss out on.