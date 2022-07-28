These days, India has been dealing with a damn serious "national issue". I am talking about the curious case of actor Ranveer Singh's "bum" after his nude photoshoot became the talk of the country since last week. From Indore's NGO organising a cloth-collection drive for Ranveer to an e-commerce website "fixing" his photos, a lot of such content grabbed our attention. And a WTF headline of a TV news debate popped up in front of my eyes which screamed, "Panga Over Nanga Ranveer" in big bold letters. Hilarious, isn't it?

So, I thought let's bring some more fun to the picture. Here are 12 hilarious facts we learnt about Ranveer Singh's "bum" after watching the news of FIR:

1. A health worker from Madhya Pradesh used one single syringe for 30 school students during COVID-19 vaccination drive.

When asked if Jitendra Ahirwar, the worker was aware that one syringe shouldn't be injected to multiple people, he told Hindustan Times:



I know that. Which is why I asked them (the authorities) if I have to use just one syringe and they said ‘yes’. So I used one syringe. How it is it my fault?

- Jitendra Ahirwar

2. 90% girls were allegedly forced to remove bras to appear for NEET exam in Kerala. This happened after metal hooks of one of the candidates beeped during a security check before entering their examination hall.

According to NDTV, girl's father filed a police complaint in which he mentioned how a female security personnel reacted to his daughter's resistance:

Is your future or innerwear big for you? Just remove it and don't waste our time.

- Female security personnel

3. On World Hepatitis Day, here's to the fact that India is one of the largest contributors of this liver condition.

According to Dr S K Sarin, the vice-chancellor of Institute of Biliary Sciences (ILBS), 30 million Indians are chronically infected with Hepatitis B and 10 million are diagnosed with Hepatitis C. A study conducted by the institute suggests that only about 34 percent of Delhhites have received vaccination against Hepatitis B, Times of India reported.

4. Delhi-NCR has most polluted cities in India including Delhi NCT, Bhiwadi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahr, Bagpat, and Meerut. According to a survey by The Print, Ghaziabad ranks second on the list.

5. No data available on minority attacks, says government. Contrary to this, the United States Department of State’s Report on International Religious Freedom for 2021, claimed that attacks on minorities like killings, assaults, and intimidation continued throughout last year, Scroll reported.

The US government report included incidents like cow vigilantism, anti-conversion laws in many Indian states, attacks on religious places and properties owned by Muslims.

Four state governments have laws imposing penalties against so-called forced religious conversions for the purpose of marriage although some state high courts have dismissed cases charged under this law.

- US government report

6. HIV patients are camping outside the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) office in Delhi for over a week. The protest is due to the shortage of "life-saving drugs" since nearly five months.

According to India Today, Jaiprakash, one of the HIV patients, had to use medicine of another HIV patient, who was also diagnosed with tuberculosis. The second patient died. Here's what Jaiprakash said:

We threw away medication for the man who had died. But when we found out that there is going to be a severe shortage of HIV drugs, I had to take out those medications that were thrown away in the trashcan to use them for myself.

- Jaiprakash

7. Over 2.10 lakh people are still affected in Assam a month after floods.

As per a 16th July report by India Today, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that out of total 2.10 lakh sufferers, 1.20 lakh people are from Cachar, the worst-hit district.

8. Touted as India's one of the progressive states, Karnataka is the most unsafe place for women in terms of domestic violence. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), Karnataka ranks number one on the list, Hindustan Times reported.

The survey conducted before COVID-19 lockdown states that 44 percent of married women experienced domestic violence in 2019-2021 as compared to 20.6 percent in 2015. There is a 24 percent rise in such cases.

9. A 30-year-old pregnant woman in Delhi was forced to deliver her baby on the road outside Safdarjung Hospital as the staff allegedly denied her admission.

10. Uttarakhand reported 35 percent increase in crime against SC/STs in three years.

According to a 19th July report by Times of India, the state witnessed 100 such cases in 2019, however, the numbers rose up to 115 and 135 cases in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

11. Jammu & Kashmir witnesses a rise of more than 44 percent dowry deaths in last one year.

According to the data by the Crime Branch of J&K police, 16 married women died in 2021 after their in-laws demanded dowry, The Kashmir Monitor reported. In 2020, there were nine such cases in the union territory.

12. Gwalior woman received a shocking electricity bill of ₹ 3,419 crore.

According to NDTV, Priyanka Gupta, the Gwalior resident, recently received a monthly electricity bill of ₹34,19,53,25,293 crore. Due to this, her father fell ill and was admitted in a hospital. The government-run power company called it a "human error" and later issued a correct bill of ₹1,300.

3419 करोड़ रु. का बिजली बिल, ग्वालियर में एक परिवार को ये करंट बिजली कंपनी ने दिया, शिकायत हुई बिल ठीक हुआ और बिजली कंपनी का एक कर्मचारी बर्खास्त, 2 पर विभागीय कार्रवाई pic.twitter.com/VGMEOCsi2V — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 27, 2022

Anyway, keep enjoying Ranveer Singh's "bum" case.