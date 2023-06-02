Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is now streaming to add the right amount of masala to our weekend. And, we just cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons!
The movie revolves around a middle-class married couple, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan), who constantly fights after a couple of years. They eventually file for a mutual divorce but there’s a hilarious catch.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq and Neeraj Sood.
Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:
When are you planning to stream this movie?
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainin about 1 hour | 3 min read
RelationshipAaliyah Jainabout 21 hours ago | 5 min read