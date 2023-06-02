Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is now streaming to add the right amount of masala to our weekend. And, we just cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons!

The movie revolves around a middle-class married couple, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan), who constantly fights after a couple of years. They eventually file for a mutual divorce but there’s a hilarious catch.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq and Neeraj Sood.

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

There's a particular scene when both #VickyKaushal & #SaraAliKhan peeps ailing relative through hospital room window, realising they have bruised their relationship.. Such an excellent scene. Both actors ace in emotional scenes. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke https://t.co/6mnMUppZla — Karan Bhardwaj (@BornOfWeb) June 2, 2023

