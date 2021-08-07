The reality is that the world is not fair but it's even more unfair for women. Sorry to burst your bubble but women have it really tough, because it is an absolute shit show when it comes to equal rights.

via GIPHY

Right from the time we were born, we have been ‘told’ a lot of things. So, we decided to reverse this narrative by 'telling' men all the things we have been dictated. And, boy, does it sound absurd. 

via GIPHY

1. I'll allow my husband to work after marriage.

via GIPHY

2. Of course I am 'understanding'. I help out my husband with household chores.

via GIPHY

3. One of the best things about being a man is that you can become a father.

via GIPHY

4. You’re not like other boys.

via GIPHY

5. He must have slept his way through the top.

via GIPHY

6. I am such a nice girl, I don’t know why he friendzoned me? He must be a dick.

via GIPHY

7. Ladke ki na mein hi haan hai.

via GIPHY

8. Please come home before 8 because you don’t know the kind of women that roam outside after dark. Trust me, I am a woman.

via GIPHY

9. I like my men to look natural.

via GIPHY

10. Why do you need to work, when I am earning?

via GIPHY

11. Who will marry you if your roti isn't round? 

via GIPHY

12. You play like a boy!

via GIPHY

13. Kuch baat hui nahi, ki rona shuru. Tum ladko ki purani trick hai yeh!

via GIPHY

14. Who will look after the kids, if both of us work? 

via GIPHY

15. How can you deny me sex when you’re my husband?

via GIPHY

16. You know what we call a man who has sex with multiple people? A SLUT. 

via GIPHY

17. No short shorts allowed. I will tell your parents that you wear short shorts in order to excite women.

via GIPHY

You'd need a second to digest these. 