This weekend brings another brand-new release, OMG 2. Needless to mention, the audience has been waiting to see what the second installment of this iconic franchise has in store for them.

The movie revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a big-time devotee, and his son, who’s blamed for immoral conduct and rusticated. Later, the protagonist realizes that his son isn’t wrong and decides to drag the culprits to court.

Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:

#OMG2 Interval – BRILLIANT BRILLIANT BRILLIANT — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 11, 2023

Just like the first film, #OMG2 perfectly balances laugh-out-loud humor with a very topical subject – perhaps more so than #OMG 1 – never once diluting the pertinence of its subject matter for the sake of comedy nor sacrificing its constant volley of humor and punchlines to drive… pic.twitter.com/0sGJTWW6xz — Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) August 11, 2023

@yamigautam I love your work so much that I can't express it in words Yamiji ♥️

You're a really wonderful actress, Great to see your film!

Loved your performance

Keep up the good work yami ma'am#OMG2 is a wonderful film👏🏻

Go and watch it. — Dhruv Raval (@DhruvRaval09) August 11, 2023

Just finished Watching #OMG2

Extraordinary concept with Comedy and emotions.

Akshay Kumar has done his job bravely. All other actors are Fantastic this will be a classic like first One. DON'T MISS IT!! — ѕнιναηgιмунєαят ♡ (@shivangimyheart) August 11, 2023

#OMG2 actually deserve yaar…

Very good movie with great message👍

Fanwar keep a side😕

aur mujhe ab bura lag raha hai #AkshayKumar try toh Kiya

Like -:Rakshabandhan

Ram Setu , Even This Latest #OMG2

But…Audience ko pata nhi kya chaiye

So sad. Hope OMG2 movie success ho 🤞 — बचपन की यादें : BOLLYWOOD ❤️ (@BOLLY4U2U) August 11, 2023

OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi shine in a laugh-out-loud film that addresses important themes. The film cleverly uses humor to discuss topics like sex education and faith. 🤣 #OMG2 #MovieReview #AkshayKumar #PankajTripathi — Mohit (@Dhanukamohit1) August 11, 2023

Akshay kumar is back

Har har Mahadev 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Fabulous and realistic performance done by actors. Court room drama between Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi is just mind blowing. must watch #OMG2 — Website provider (@HarishK35030293) August 11, 2023

#OMG2 me Pankaj Tripathi or Akshay Kumar ko sath dekh kar maza aa gaya pic.twitter.com/F6XWXmp6If — shradha (@shradha_aryaa) August 11, 2023

#OMG2Review #OMG2 #PankajTripathi #AkshayKumar @TripathiiPankaj #firstdayfirstshow

Watched it first day first show.

Strong Subject, Well directed and Amazing Performance by Shri Pankaj Tripathi…. True superstar

A must watch for everyone. — GSK_Indori (@GSK_Indori) August 11, 2023

One of Best Content film of Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi finest act ever

Akki's Screen time is not much more but whatever Time He is Come in Screen 👌

Fantastic Performance 👌



Easily in among Top 3 Akki Content film#OMG2

Lambi Race ka 🐎at boxoffice ✅ — Nitin (@Nitin___24) August 11, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi as a father bahut hi jyada amazing lag rahe the jabardast kam kara hai inhone#OMG2 pic.twitter.com/BSXRdG7roI — Kuldeep Raz (@kuldeepraz_12) August 11, 2023

Enjoyed it unreservedly. Pawan Malhotra is star of the film; few court scenes are hilarious. Pankaj 1st rate. AK good. Supp cast decent. Film is basically grade X science chap 8 class- awkward for some, some will laugh it off but when you walk out you have learnt something #OMG2 https://t.co/tpOiD7F2kX — T (@SRKsSquad) August 11, 2023

The first half has funny moments and it's overall decently paced. It mainly sets the base. Performances by all the lead and supporting actors are the highlight. While Akshay Kumar has a very small role, Pankaj Tripathi carries the film on his shoulders. #OMG2 #OMG2Review



(4/n) pic.twitter.com/YIcEov1Ock — Backchod GPT (@BackchodGPT) August 11, 2023

#OMG2 is a must-watch! #AkshayKumar is brilliant as #Lord Shiva’s envoy. He proves his mettle and daring as an actor. Kudos to him for picking movies like #ToiletEkPrem, and #Padman that make a difference. He sets a high bar for #Bollywood and beyond. #OMG2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — FunnyGuy (@True_FunnyGuy) August 11, 2023

Nobody better than this man knows how to steal the show even after a late entry

Bhool bhulaiyaa,MSK, and this time its #OMG2

Khiladi 🙇🙇🔥#AkshayKumar𓃵 #OMG2Review pic.twitter.com/7W73vgiPV8 — MAMA THAKUR (@mamathakur68) August 11, 2023

Wow, It addressed some important issues in the cover of the spiritual way in a sensible manner #OMG2 — Karthik (@Karthikk_13) August 11, 2023

Just finished watching #OMG2, a topic we avoid talking about in our homes & schools. Akshay sir showed bravery & done this subject with great maturity & conviction. Every teen, parent & teacher should watch it. My rating 8/10, Love you @akshaykumar sir.#OMG2Review#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/JPWvT4ldXE — Bibisar Nayak (@bibisarnayak) August 11, 2023

