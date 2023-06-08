The moment we have been waiting for is now here as the brand-new and final season of our favorite comedy-drama series, Never Have I Ever, has been released.

This season revolves around the protagonist, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who plans to enter a renowned college for higher studies. The new season takes us through the ‘ups and downs’ of the characters. The season also introduces Ethan (Michael Cimino).

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

ohhh no Paxton is now the loser 😭😭 — cece 🐝 | NEVER HAVE I EVER spoilers (@tanyaxmcquoid) June 8, 2023

everyone skipping to the end of never have i ever just to see who devi ends up with 😭 me — a (@fearfiona) June 8, 2023

If only Ben & Devi was honest to each other from the start, their relationship would've been easy and smooth — cece 🐝 | NEVER HAVE I EVER spoilers (@tanyaxmcquoid) June 8, 2023

this season of Never Have I Ever has been so good so far — andie 🤠🫶 (@inasecretlife) June 8, 2023

MARGONE LMAOOO — katie is watching never have i ever s4 ⚠️ (@katiepaterow) June 8, 2023

never have i ever final season pic.twitter.com/QU9pm7czUk — ♱ (@_marktantuo) June 8, 2023

aww paxton 🙁 — haze 🎸TEAM BEN (@B1LLZ00) June 8, 2023

watching never have i ever and its giving me MAJOR second hand embarrassment……. — madds🫶 SAW 7DREAM SAW TXT (@beombrry) June 8, 2023

never have i ever spoiler



trent a little cray cray😭😭 — آوا (@gxivenchyy) June 8, 2023

Timothée Chalamet was mentioned in Never Have I Ever AHHHH no but fr that’s also my dream 🙏🏼 @RealChalamet follow me on insta 😅 pic.twitter.com/EuxGPh28AL — Trista🤍 (@Tristaf14) June 8, 2023

so… they haven’t talked all summer — haze 🎸TEAM BEN (@B1LLZ00) June 8, 2023

DEVI GUILTTRIPPING BEN IKTR THATS MY GIRLLLL — katie is watching never have i ever s4 ⚠️ (@katiepaterow) June 8, 2023

This mess happened cause of Dwight Howard's bad advice lmaaaoooo 😭😭😭 — cece 🐝 | NEVER HAVE I EVER spoilers (@tanyaxmcquoid) June 8, 2023

mindy honey if your irl story is gonna stain whatever romance you come up with then don't do it all because you just ruined two characters and one of them is what never have i ever was about get over the obsession you have over the trashy white boy — tushar shetty ke baal (@cringe_hoe) June 8, 2023

oh i know a bunch of people are gonna hate the ending to never have i ever but i personally love it #neverhaveiever #netflix — evelyn (@evelynbspam) June 8, 2023

NOOO I WANTED DEVI AND BEN TOGETHER THEY BETTER END HP TOGETHER — reese is watching never have i ever (@reese2high) June 8, 2023

one episode into never have i ever and rip team ben😭😭 they are not coming back from that — rossi💌🌹 (@rossimilanova) June 8, 2023

Watching never have I ever season 4 premiere and damnnn I’m gonna miss this show. It really got me through the early quarantine. — esteban 🐊 (@worklikepabloo) June 8, 2023

BRB, we’re streaming the show right away!