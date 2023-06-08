The moment we have been waiting for is now here as the brand-new and final season of our favorite comedy-drama series, Never Have I Ever, has been released.

Credits: YouTube

This season revolves around the protagonist, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who plans to enter a renowned college for higher studies. The new season takes us through the ‘ups and downs’ of the characters. The season also introduces Ethan (Michael Cimino).

Credits: YouTube

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

Credits: YouTube

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

BRB, we’re streaming the show right away!