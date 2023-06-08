The moment we have been waiting for is now here as the brand-new and final season of our favorite comedy-drama series, Never Have I Ever, has been released.
This season revolves around the protagonist, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who plans to enter a renowned college for higher studies. The new season takes us through the ‘ups and downs’ of the characters. The season also introduces Ethan (Michael Cimino).
Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison, amongst others, in pivotal roles.
