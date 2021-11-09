Amidst the magazine covers that are first-hand depictions of flamboyance, there also exist some that applaud the real heroes on thier glossy covers. And come on, success is attractive AF, we know it. Today, we have compiled a list of 2021 magazines that have moved past the stereotypical covers and are more powerful and inspiring than ever.

1. Neeraj Chopra on Vogue India.

Vogue India, which usually features women on its covers, made an exception for the country's 'Golden Boy,' Neeraj Chopra, who became the magazine's first male athlete to be featured on the glossy covers.

2. PV Sindhu on Vogue India.

3. Mirabai Chanu on Vogue India.

4. Lovlina Borgohain on Vogue India.

5. PV Sindhu on Harper's Bazaar India.

Olympian PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1 ) is the covergirl of this month’s Bazaar India, and in an exclusive conversation, she speaks about her childhood, winning at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, living without regrets, and more…



Read more in the latest issue.#bazaarindia #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/hiGRvbP02D — Harper's Bazaar India (@BazaarIndia) September 28, 2021

6. Neeraj Chopra on India Today's Spice magazine.

7. Vijay Varma, Arjun Mathur, Pratik Gandhi and Adarsh Gourav on Grazia.

8. Hemkunt Foundation’s Harteerath Singh on Cosmopolitan India.

9. Women of Army, Navy and Airforce on Femina India.

Need more such inspiring covers!