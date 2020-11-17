Other than shows that make the headline, Netflix has a lot to offer. From sci-fi to coming-of-age, Netflix is filled with some really fantastic shows with great storylines and casting.

The only issue is that they haven't become mainstream yet which is why we sometimes miss out on them. So, in order to avoid that, here's a list of brilliant shows that you're not watching on Netflix.

1. Forensic Files

This documentary-like show focuses on how detectives & lab technicians use intriguing and state-of-the-art ways to solve crimes.

2. Another Life

After an alien artifact finds its way on Earth, a group of astronauts set out on a mission to explore its source.



3. Blood Of Zeus

Heron realizes that he is the son of Zeus and his true purpose in life is to save the world and Olympus from an evil army who plans to take over everything.

4. Beecham House

A British historical drama, Beecham House takes you back to the year 1795 during the clash between British and French militaries. It focuses on the daily life of a former soldier, John Beecham, who is trying to set up shop in India.



5. Unbelievable

A young woman is raped but due to a lack of proper evidence, the police fail to believe her, forcing her to retract her statement.

6. Sense 8

A group of people mysteriously mentally linked together struggle to protect themselves from people who view them as a threat.



7. The Fall

The Fall shows the story of DS Stella Gibson who finds herself solving a murder of a young woman. While doing that, she realizes it's eerily similar to a previous murder case. Starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, the show deals with the psyche of a killer addicted to killing

8. Travelers

A sci-fi series on time traveling, Travelers has a group of people time traveling while following the orders of their 'Director.'

9. Anne With An "E"

Anne With An "E" is the story of a 13-year-old who is soon adopted and fights to make a space for herself in this world. Living happily with her caretakers, Anne soon understands the meaning of family and acceptance.

10. Taj Mahal 1989

Showcasing the world before the internet came in, Taj Mahal 1989 has intersecting storylines of a group of people and how they handle things as they come.

11. Cable girls

The show is based on the lives of four young women who join a telecommunication company in Madrid. Taking you back to the 1920s, this period piece shows how these women gain independence and lead their own lives like they wish to.

12. Derry Girls

During the political conflict in Northern Ireland, a group of teenagers deals with the challenges of being a teenager while struggling through some troubled times. A fun watch, Derry Girls even have 8.4 ratings on IMDB.

13. Alias Grace

Based on a novel written by Margaret Atwood, Alias Grace revolves around the premise of a psychiatrist deciding whether to pardon a nurse or not. She was jailed for murder for which she has no recollection of.

14. Crashing

Crashing follows the lives of 6 people in their 20s living in an abandoned hospital. It is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, so you can expect sexual conflicts, unearthing complex emotions, and confrontations.

15. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

To win back her ex, Rebbeca a lawyer living in New York decides to move to California. But there's more in store when that actually happens.

16. Kim's Convenience

A Korean-Canadian family runs a convenience store in Toronto and while they do that, they come across various customers and people. The show focuses on such stories and everything around them.

17. Bonding

A grad student in New York moonlights as a dominatrix while she hires her gay best friend from high school to be her assistant.

18. Dating Around

A single person from real-life goes on 5 blind dates in order to find a match who would be good enough to go on a second date with.

19. The 100

People from the 100 space station are sent back to earth 100 years after it was destroyed by a nuclear apocalypse.

20. Hinterland

After giving up a fast-paced life, a police detective moves to a new place only to discover the place has dark secrets just like he does.

21. The OA

A girl returns to her home after 7 years with new abilities and powers. She soon recruits strangers for a secret mission.

Get your popcorn ready because it's time to binge-watch any or all of these shows.