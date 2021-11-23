Konkona Sen Sharma is the kind of actor whose on-screen magnetism never fails to charm the audience, and whose interviews and dialogues leave us thoroughly impressed, every single time. 

Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: Mid-Day

An actor par excellence, Sharma has been a part of the Indian film industry for over two decades, won two National film awards, and only become better with each role. 

Konkona Sen Sharma National Award
Source: bollywoodbookingagency

It is hard to pick a handful of her finest performances because she was brilliant in every role she played - be it in a commercial film, a short film, or an indie project!

Here's proof that no one gets the assignment as Konkona does: 

Though technically, she debuted as a child actor in 1983 with Indira, she debuted as a leading lady with the 2001 Bengali drama, Ek Je Aachhe Kanya, a copy of the Hollywood film Crush

Source: YouTube
Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: YouTube

Fast at the heels of her debut, she starred in Rituparna Ghosh's Titli, where she shared screen space with her mother, actor and director Aparna Sen. 

Title movie poster
Source: Hoichoi

And then came Mr. and Mrs. Iyer with Rahul Bose, which was directed by her mother, Aparna Sen. It was the first of many films where the mother-daughter duo collaborated as director and actor, respectively. 

Mr and Mrs Iyer
Source: The Indian Wire

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, was only the third film in Konkona's career, and yet, it won her the National Film Award for Best Actress - an award she rightfully deserved. 

Even today, 19 years after I first saw the film, I can't shake off the feelings she evoked with her nuanced, heartfelt performance, of two strangers stuck together out of circumstances, and humanity, in a bond that has no name but is far more powerful in nature. 

After Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Konkona starred in a series of films, namely Amu, Page 3, and 15 Park Avenue, that pushed the norms of conventional stories and firmly established her as a star of 'parallel cinema'. 

Konkona in Amum
Source: moviekoop
Amu Konkona
Source: NYT

15 Park Avenue, where she reunited with Rahul Bose, is a searing tale of love, trauma, abuse, and heartbreak, and Sharma's visceral performance as a schizophrenic, left me shaken to the core. 

15 Park Avenue Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: Radio City
15 Park Avenue Movie
Source: Blogpost

Even while sharing screen space with veterans like Waheeda Rahman and Shabana Azmi, at no point did she appear out of her element. 

Konkona in 15 Park Avenue
Source: learningandcreativity

With each film, Konkona reinvented herself on-screen, refusing to fall into tropes and proving, time after time, that she was a 'natural performer', who could give seasoned actors a run for their money. 

Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: Gulf News

Quickly, Sharma climbed the charts as a bankable star and expanded her filmography with noteworthy performances in movies like Dosar (Bengali), Mixed Doubles (Hindi), and Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota (Hindi). 

Dosar movie
Source: cafedissensusblog
Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
Source: News18

Though it was Omkara that once again, won her the National Award, for Best Supporting Actress. The film, which went on to win 3 National Film Awards, also established Sharma's popularity as a commercial star. 

Konkona Sen
Source: Radio City

Fast at the heels of her success with Omkara came Life in a... Metro, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Aaja Nachle. Despite being mainstream films, they were novel stories that deserved to be on the silver screen. 

Source: IMDb
Source: tweethotties

And in each film, Sharma shined in her roles, never repeating an act, never failing to impress. She's played a woman with no fucks to give with just as much ease as she's played a woman shyly exploring love and passion. 

Konkona Sen Sharma in Aaja Nachle
Source: Prime Video
Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: Prime Video

Though a film that personally, changed my perception about her completely, was Wake Up Sid. Here was an actor with a penchant for offbeat stories starring in a romance that was as refreshing, yet relatable. 

Konkona in Wake Up Sid
Source: Wordpress

Even today, when so many new actors have joined the industry, I have a hard time picturing anyone but her as Aisha. 

Wake Up Sid poster
Source: Dharma Productions

In the same year, Sharma also starred as Sona Mishra in Luck By Chance. In both Lucky By Chance and Wake Up Sid, Sharma played a small-town girl chasing her dreams in the big city. 

Source: Radio City

And yet, the two characters seem hardly alike - despite coming out in the same year. That's Sharma's talent, and the directors' vision, at play. 

However, the role that left me pleasantly surprised was Munmum in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, which showcased Sharma's hitherto untapped comic timing. And, naturally, she was brilliant in it as well! 

Source: Deccan herald

In the ensuing years, Sharma did a fair share of Bengali and Hindi movies like Shunyo Awnko, Ek Thi Daayan, Shajarur Kanta, Talvar, Akira, and Lipstick Under My Burkha. And each film was another feather in a highly illustrious cap. 

Talvar
Source: IMDb
Akira
Source: Strange Things
Source: Radio City

But it was the short film, Nayantara's Necklace, that she did in between all of them, that turned me into an even bigger fan. Because few actors have the ability to convincingly showcase a gamut of emotions in a matter of seconds. 

In recent years, Sharma, apart from making one of the finest directorial debuts with A Death in the Gunj, has explored the world of web series with shows like Side Hero and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. 

Mumbai Diaries
Source: ABP Live

However, her last two films, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ajeeb Daastaans, have once again proven (not like anyone ever doubted), how Konkona is one of the finest actors we have.  

Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: Twitter

In Dolly Kitty, she slipped into the skin of a conflicted housewife struggling to break free from the monotony of her life but using 'immoral' means of escape. The 'flawed woman' has become a popular character in recent times, but Konkona's take on it appeared to be refreshingly honest. 

Source: Koimoi

And in Ajeeb Daastaans, Konkona pushed the envelope completely, creating a character that displayed a riot of emotions and actions that force you to shed the idea of right and wrong and simple experience life from her point of view. 

Konkona Sen Sharma
Source: Firstpost
Ajeeb Daastaans
Source: wordpress

Ultimately though, Ajeeb Daastaans was just the latest in a filmography that is brimming with diverse roles, each more memorable than the last. 

Source: TOI

Even after 20 years of being in the industry, Konkona's ability to still surprise her audience is nothing short of magical, and we're lucky to experience it time after time. 