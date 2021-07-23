As hard as living in a hostel is, away from the tender loving care of our parents, saying goodbye to it is all the more tough. I still remember leaving my dorm room one last time, luggage in hand saddled with memories.
I have since, watched enough web shows based on campus life, hoping to be transported to the same red brick walls that I once called home. Amazon Prime Video's 'Hostel Daze' did exactly that. The 2019 new-age comedy-drama series saw Ankit, Jhantoo, Jaat and Chirag juggling their newfound freedom, friendship, dating and academics in their freshman year, while also dealing with the shenanigans of the seniors.
Well, the second season is out now and we obviously watched it. If you haven't, then we are giving you 5 reasons why it should be on your weekend bingelist.
1. Juniors turn seniors
2. Female characters are more than just pretty faces
In the wake of the constant learning and unlearning of norms and gendered conditioning, we women have become more aware, valiant and now speak our minds. The female leads of 'Hostel Daze', Akanksha and Nabomita are no exceptions. They are beautiful, intelligent, funny and definitely know their way around teaching the importance of consent to those who need it.
3. There's romance. Obviously!
4. The dialogues are hilarious
5. It's a TVF project. Need we say more?
Adarsh Gourav returns as Ankit and stuns with his natural performance. YouTuber Shubham Gaur remains the show-stealer even in season 2 with his unique Haryanvi accent as Rupesh Bhati. Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute and Ayushi Gupta also reprise their roles in season 2.
The second season of 'Hostel Daze' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rest assured, your weekend binge plans are sorted!