Akshay Kumar is a super versatile actor. He can switch characters at the drop of a hat and be your tough action star, chocolaty romantic hero and a funny respite, all in a matter of minutes. But there are certain roles where you can feel the real man behind all the skins he wears. We’ve seen Akshay in a slew of patriotic movies like Namastey London, Baby & Holiday. And boy, does he shine!
With his intense acting and organic passion, Akshay easily intimidates the enemies of the state- sometimes with his gun, other times with his heavy duty dialogues!
Here are 6 patriotic dialogues from Akshay Kumar movies which will hit like a cannon ball:
Feel the blood pulsating?
