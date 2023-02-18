Sometimes fashion can be confusing. Especially during instances of the most basic clothing items and accessories costing a fortune. For example, these palazzo pants costing ₹60k according to video uploaded by content creator Shelmy Joseph.

And the funniest part of this is that the pants look like they're made out of a bori! Here's the clip by Shelmy talking about it.

It seems like anything can be sold at an extremely high price, as long as it’s marketed a certain way. From a saree that our nanis have worn, to a sabzi– mandi thaila, over the past few years we’ve witnessed many of these basics being sold for super unreasonable prices.

So, these bori-pants are just another item in that list! And the internet simply could not hold back on sharing the video having sassy comments about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Here’s take a look for yourself.

Here's take a look for yourself.

