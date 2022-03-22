One of the biggest movies from last year, 83, is now streaming on Netflix, and to mark the occasion, the streaming website got none other than the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, Kapil Dev, to chat with Gaurav Kapur.

During their interaction, Kapil told Gaurav his opinions about the movie and some other facts that were not covered in the film by director Kabir Khan.

Kapil started off by telling that the scenes showing the cricket team members having meals at the houses of Indians living in London were derived from real life. He said that the allowance was so low, they'd have to eat at people's places at times to save money.

The former captain also elaborated on some other details that were changed slightly to suit the narrative, which he thinks is fair. For instance, Kris Srikkanth winking while meeting the Queen of England and a kid supporting the Indian squad even though they were underdogs.

Kapil said that while the movie did not hit him the first time he watched it, it had a deep impact in second and third viewing. He was highly appreciative of the work Kabir Khan and the team had done in research and lauded the star cast, who, he admitted, worked so hard, it was concerning.

One of the best things about the movie is that it focuses on the achievements/hardships of all players, and Kapil says that he wanted it to be that way. He never desired the project to be all about him.

At many places, he gets emotional and one can see the love for his teammates that is still intact all these years later. The interaction between Gaurav and Kapil is heartwarming and you can watch it here.

To watch the movie, you can follow this link.