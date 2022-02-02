Back with another season of Where The Heart Is, Asian Paints gave us a glimpse into the tranquil, beautiful and luxurious home of actor Abhay Deol in its third episode.

Sprawled across the lush forest area of Goa, Abhay Deol's home is like a greenhouse situated in an oasis, far from the hubbub of city life.

The actor calls his home 'a glass house in the middle of the forest’, as one look at it feels like we are stepping into a fairyland, secretly tucked away in lush greenery.

Abhay said that when he was getting the house made, he specified that he didn't want windows but big, sliding doors that open to lead a person into the nature surrounding the property. As he was already familiar with the neighbourhood, having visited the place for 20 years, he knew instantly that this is where he wanted his house to be.

With a private pool that has green life all around and a glass exterior, Abhay's house brings the environment into the lifestyle, which makes it special to the actor.

The huge hall where Abhay entertains guests is minimalist in dressing, with walls that give a dark granite impression, and furniture in muted shades, which give the space a sincere, neutral feel, calming the mind. The view the room offers is spectacular, as it overlooks the forest and gives a sense of comfort.

The walls and the floor complement each other, with brick, granite and dark wooded colours blending, while some places have a bright blue wall, which contrasts the overall feel.

The kitchen of Abhay Deol's home also has a tender and warm touch that gives one the impression of being amid nature and the green kingdom while cooking.

A magical place to be in, the gentleness of nature caressing the home makes it a perfect example of human-nature coesxistence.

You can watch the full video here:

All images by Asian Paints YouTube video, unless specified otherwise.