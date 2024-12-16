After Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Dev Patel, Zayn Malik, and Jeremy Allen White had their lookalike competitions go viral on the internet, fans are now obsessing about this new form of entertainment. Well, Bollywood also joined this list as Delhi witnessed a lookalike competition of Abhay Deol. Yes, Abhay Deol.

Films From Underground, a cinephile Instagram account, organized their hunt for an Abhay Deol lookalike on Sunday, December 15th, at Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi. The registrations were open to everyone, whether as a participant or crowd, without charge, and surprisingly, a lot of people showed up. The lookalike contest required participants to not just look like Abhay, but laid parameters like ‘Mirror The Man’ in terms of ‘the face, the frame, the aura’. It required participants to ‘Dress The Deol’ as his characters and ‘Be Abhay’, therefore not just acting like Abhay, but being Abhay.

The Abhay Deol Lookalikes Who Didn’t Really Look Like Abhay

And trust us, the participants tried too hard to be like Abhay. From the viral tank-top look to his controversial appearance with a ‘black-eye’ at the award show after taking a beating from a music company, the competition brought out some truly determined contenders who resembled everyone except Abhay Deol himself. But hands down to their confidence – it takes guts to wear a tank top when Delhi is 11 degrees cold. Here are a few pictures shared by Films From Underground and attendees on their social media.

Winner Of The Abhay Lookalike Contest And What Did He Win?

The winner of the lookalike contest was the guy in a yellow sweater and mullet who grabbed the decent prize money of Rs. 500, 2 chewing gums, and 3 free film screenings. If you squint your eyes close enough and imagine too hard, he does look like Abhay Deol.

The winner of Abhay Deol lookaway competition https://t.co/5skN1QbaYU pic.twitter.com/ve8GjmTNlm — Delhi Metro rider (@charcoalpott) December 15, 2024

However, the internet had mixed reactions to this contest and shared their reactions.

Call me a hater but going to this Abhay Deol lookalike contest is actually the most jobless thing I've seen in a while. It's a dead, unoriginal trend with people attending just to put it on social media and no one even looks like him — Rohan (@rohankanna45) December 15, 2024

Abhay deol look-alike event and no one who looked like him… He's still WANTED pic.twitter.com/eMZlTjg0Iu — pintu alter ego) (@bolzubaankesari) December 15, 2024

the abhay deol look alike winner looks more like babil khan — dev (@cosmosentient) December 15, 2024

Abhay Deol look alike contest me Ishant Sharma kaha se aagya https://t.co/lIWBLsFU7D pic.twitter.com/SQD6pJ9omK — Pricviz (@Pric_viz_) December 15, 2024

Okay guys i guess we can let the men be who showed up for the abhay deol lookalike contest. The tweets are kinda funny ummm but like they shouldn’t be trolled. They’re all cuties for showing up. Trolling will actually discourage people from attending such events — Pluto 💌 (@dakiwiiii) December 15, 2024

a kid could draw abhay deol from memory and it would still resemble him more than anyone here https://t.co/6Vpv2tEQNp — tech SStartup dudebro hater ☭ 🇵🇸/🏳️‍🌈 (@lawyerussy) December 15, 2024

abhay deol lookalike contest photos proving that all you really need in life is a dilli ke ladke ka confidence — Ananya (@uff_meri_adaa) December 15, 2024

none of them look like abhay deol but the fact that they had an esha deol lookalike amongst them is sending me https://t.co/C8r9fcHtHe — Kunal Koli (@XenoBored) December 15, 2024

The abhay deol people couldn't find one ONE south Delhi ass lawyer??? They all look like him — prerna (@frythefascists) December 15, 2024

Inko dekh ke mein bhul gyi how abhay deol looks like. Wth. Not even close. https://t.co/GaXTo2adzU — Lame (@nvmitsmeagain) December 15, 2024

Keeping the resemblance aside (which already left the chat), the competition showed us how badly we need to chill sometimes. The contenders, even knowing that they don’t resemble Abhay Deol decided to show up just to have fun – and had fun. No matter how we look, some confidence and self-belief never hurts and who knows, we might as well win 500 rupees and 2 chewing gums!

P.S: Deep down we really wanted Abhay Deol to crash this contest in his black tank top and give us that viral ‘Keep the mustache, yay or nay?’ one-sided, #that70slook dimple smirk, iykyk!