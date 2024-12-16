After Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Dev Patel, Zayn Malik, and Jeremy Allen White had their lookalike competitions go viral on the internet, fans are now obsessing about this new form of entertainment. Well, Bollywood also joined this list as Delhi witnessed a lookalike competition of Abhay Deol. Yes, Abhay Deol.
Films From Underground, a cinephile Instagram account, organized their hunt for an Abhay Deol lookalike on Sunday, December 15th, at Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi. The registrations were open to everyone, whether as a participant or crowd, without charge, and surprisingly, a lot of people showed up. The lookalike contest required participants to not just look like Abhay, but laid parameters like ‘Mirror The Man’ in terms of ‘the face, the frame, the aura’. It required participants to ‘Dress The Deol’ as his characters and ‘Be Abhay’, therefore not just acting like Abhay, but being Abhay.
The Abhay Deol Lookalikes Who Didn’t Really Look Like Abhay
And trust us, the participants tried too hard to be like Abhay. From the viral tank-top look to his controversial appearance with a ‘black-eye’ at the award show after taking a beating from a music company, the competition brought out some truly determined contenders who resembled everyone except Abhay Deol himself. But hands down to their confidence – it takes guts to wear a tank top when Delhi is 11 degrees cold. Here are a few pictures shared by Films From Underground and attendees on their social media.
Winner Of The Abhay Lookalike Contest And What Did He Win?
The winner of the lookalike contest was the guy in a yellow sweater and mullet who grabbed the decent prize money of Rs. 500, 2 chewing gums, and 3 free film screenings. If you squint your eyes close enough and imagine too hard, he does look like Abhay Deol.
However, the internet had mixed reactions to this contest and shared their reactions.
Keeping the resemblance aside (which already left the chat), the competition showed us how badly we need to chill sometimes. The contenders, even knowing that they don’t resemble Abhay Deol decided to show up just to have fun – and had fun. No matter how we look, some confidence and self-belief never hurts and who knows, we might as well win 500 rupees and 2 chewing gums!
P.S: Deep down we really wanted Abhay Deol to crash this contest in his black tank top and give us that viral ‘Keep the mustache, yay or nay?’ one-sided, #that70slook dimple smirk, iykyk!