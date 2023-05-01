Ponniyin Selvan 2 has proved to be a box-office success. The movie stars Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan could not stop beaming with pride at his wife’s success. He took to Twitter to share a note of appreciation. But a troll asked him to “let her sign more movies and (he) take care of Aaradhya”. To which, Abhishek had a fitting reply that has won the internet.
Speaking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted how he is “at a loss for words” and how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blew his mind away. He called it her best performance to date.
Take a look at the tweet here.
Reacting to Abhishek’s tweet, a user commented how he should allow Aishwarya to sign more films. Abhishek Bachchan did not let the comment slide. He gave a fitting reply that put the troll back in its place. He replied, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”
His comment has won hearts. In a ratio of sorts, Abhishek’s reply fetched over 4K likes while the troll’s comment had only 130+ comments. Here’s what people had to say.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a sequel to the first film that released in 2022. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a double role in this film.