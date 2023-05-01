Ponniyin Selvan 2 has proved to be a box-office success. The movie stars Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan could not stop beaming with pride at his wife’s success. He took to Twitter to share a note of appreciation. But a troll asked him to “let her sign more movies and (he) take care of Aaradhya”. To which, Abhishek had a fitting reply that has won the internet.

Speaking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted how he is “at a loss for words” and how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blew his mind away. He called it her best performance to date.

Take a look at the tweet here.

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Reacting to Abhishek’s tweet, a user commented how he should allow Aishwarya to sign more films. Abhishek Bachchan did not let the comment slide. He gave a fitting reply that put the troll back in its place. He replied, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

His comment has won hearts. In a ratio of sorts, Abhishek’s reply fetched over 4K likes while the troll’s comment had only 130+ comments. Here’s what people had to say.

Best husband award please https://t.co/kAgdK5cmGN — Bhavya (@BhavyaaDhoni) May 1, 2023

🥺 I'm definitely in my feelings today https://t.co/5S5M9T0gU5 — Ms Baqwas (@BaqwasKamKaro) May 1, 2023

This is what Farhan akhtar was talking about in Dil dhadakne do https://t.co/AuD6kYsFW8 — rish (@dontreqhere) April 30, 2023

He always has the right comebacks 🤍 https://t.co/UeNzhRFzpo — Inactive || Bunny 🍸 (@starlord_pro_) April 30, 2023

WALKING GREEN FLAG https://t.co/botJ0DK2IH — struggling 😌🪴🌝💫🤠🌈✨👌🏽🤸🏽 (@wmitomlinson) May 1, 2023

Why do people hate on this guy again? He seems such a sorted & chill dude. https://t.co/snT15iFMoJ — special master (@special_master_) April 30, 2023

THIS is why I respect this man truly. https://t.co/RTtfhoT6BZ — Uttara (@cradle1112) April 30, 2023

Take a bow man🤍 I really respect those men who value and support their partners choice and decision and ready to take a stand for them publically without thinking wht others will thought of them and how they gona judge him❤️ https://t.co/IBWdZuuBdp pic.twitter.com/LrDQAT33o3 — Aiswarya ✨ (@ishh_ishhu) April 30, 2023

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a sequel to the first film that released in 2022. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a double role in this film.