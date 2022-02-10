The movie awards have been an important part of our lives. We have grown up watching a number of stars walking on the red carpet and this throwback video from the 90s will make you absolutely nostalgic.

Presented by Juhi Chawla, the 35th Filmfare Awards were held in 1990. Needless to say, it was a star-studded event. Let's walk down memory lane, shall we?

We can only imagine what conversation was taking place between the iconic duo of Bollywood's Shahenshah and the king of romance, the late Yash Chopra.

Can we please take a moment and appreciate how dapper young Abhishek Bachchan looked in a white tux?

Madhuri Dixit, who stole our hearts with her infectious smile, brilliant acting and on-point dancing, looked as gorgeous as she does today.

The true definition of boldness and poise, Rekha has been looking gracious on red carpets since ever.

That was Tiger Shroff in Jackie Shroff's hands. Time literally just flies, right?

Well, Anil Kapoor still looks the same, doesn't he?

Gulzar Saab, who has been weaving magic with his words since 1963, looked so young and dapper.

From Tip Tip Barsa Paani to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, remember when we all were hooked to Raveena Tandon's dance steps? Well, that was around 30 years ago. *grabs a tissue*

While it might seem like yesterday, it has been 33 long years since we first saw Bhagyashree on the silver screen. Let that sink in.

You can watch the entire Filmfare Awards clip here:

BRB, watching the entire clip again.

Please note, all the images are taken from the clip unless specified otherwise.