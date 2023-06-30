Some actors are so exceptional that we can’t help but want to see more of their work. Their craft and understanding of their characters across genres have been so compelling that they leave a permanent mark on our memories. Here’s wanting to see more work from some of our favourite actors in films, series, or anything:

1. Shefali Shah

actors we want to see more
The Telegraph India

2. Vijay Varma

best actors
The Indian Express

3. Radhika Apte

underrated actors
The Red Sparrow

4. Jim Sarbh

Bollywood actors we want to see more
India TV News

5. Tillotama Shome

actors we want to see more
Silverscreen India

6. Abhay Deol

Underrated Bollywood actors
IMDb

7. Tripti Dimri

actors we want to see more
Man’s World India

8. R. Madhavan

underrated Bollywood actors
Bacateus

9. Sobhita Dhulipala

great actors
MissMalini

10. Vikrant Massey

great actors
The Live Mirror

11. Konkona Sen Sharma

actors we want to see more

12. Jitendra Kumar

actor we'd love seeing more
Scoll.in

13. Tisca Chopra

good actors in bollywood
Scroll.in

14. Ranvir Shorey

compelling actors in hindi film industry
SpotboyE

15. Aahana Kumra

good actors in bollywood
Urban Asian

16. Vineet Kumar Singh

underrated actors
The Indian Express

17. Sayani Gupta

good actors
Firstpost

18. Ali Fazal

actors we want to see more
Filmfare

19. Nimrat Kaur

actors we want to see more
IMDb

20. Shriya Pilgaonkar

actors we want to see more
Daily Express

21. Deepak Dobriyal

actors we want to see more
NDTV

22. Richa Chadha

actors we want to see more
Hindustan Times

23. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Masala!

24. Rasika Dugal

actors we want to see more
Glamsham

We’re sure you will have a lot more names to add to this list, which names would you add?