Some actors are so exceptional that we can’t help but want to see more of their work. Their craft and understanding of their characters across genres have been so compelling that they leave a permanent mark on our memories. Here’s wanting to see more work from some of our favourite actors in films, series, or anything:
1. Shefali Shah
2. Vijay Varma
3. Radhika Apte
4. Jim Sarbh
5. Tillotama Shome
6. Abhay Deol
7. Tripti Dimri
8. R. Madhavan
9. Sobhita Dhulipala
10. Vikrant Massey
11. Konkona Sen Sharma
12. Jitendra Kumar
13. Tisca Chopra
14. Ranvir Shorey
15. Aahana Kumra
16. Vineet Kumar Singh
17. Sayani Gupta
18. Ali Fazal
19. Nimrat Kaur
20. Shriya Pilgaonkar
21. Deepak Dobriyal
22. Richa Chadha
23. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
24. Rasika Dugal
We’re sure you will have a lot more names to add to this list, which names would you add?
