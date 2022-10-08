Some actors can play multiple different kinds of roles incredibly well. Which includes, playing negative roles excellently too. In fact, there are many Bollywood actors who’ve played negative roles so well, they were literally bad to the bone.

Here, take a look at the characters we’re talking about:

1. Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz

We all remember Sonia Roy from Aitraaz. And I have to say, it was one of the most spectacular portrayals of a negative character by a woman, in Bollywood.

2. Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji was one of the most interesting villains we’ve been served by Bollywood. He played the role in a way where I personally do not think we’ll be able to envision someone else playing it, at least for a while.

3. Jimmy Sheirgill in Fugly

Although Jimmy Sheirgill has played and aced playing many different kinds of characters, his role as R.S Chautala in Fugly was much talked about and, TBH, quite celebrated.

4. Kajol in Gupt

I think I speak for everyone when I say that Kajol was the highlight of Gupt as Isha Diwan. Her turning out to be the actual murderer was the plot twist that everyone needed and she played her character to the T.

5. Kareena Kapoor in Fida

When Jai Malhotra (Shahid Kapoor) got his heart broken by Neha Verma (Kareena Kapoor) in Fida, I think we all felt it. So, that just goes to show that she was excellent, and convincing AF at playing a villain!

6. Vidya Balan in Ishqiya

Can you imagine anyone other than Vidya Balan playing Krishna in Ishqiya? Because I honestly can’t. Her role as a femme fatale in the film was one of a kind and something that’ll always be discussed when we talk about negative characters in Bollywood films.

7. Konkona Sen Sharma in Ek Thi Daayan

Diana the daayan in Ek Thi Daayan, what a captivating performance Konkona Sen Sharma gave as a witch from the basement, right?

8. Shah Rukh Khan in Don

I believe the very sad (but gripping) twist at the end of the first film, was reason enough for Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal as the bad to be so darn good. He didn’t leave us with any doubts about how sinister Don really was, and that’s how he won our hearts as the villain!