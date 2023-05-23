They’re mean, they’re bad, they’re scary, and they can make you poop your pants in seconds. Yes, they are Bollywood’s iconic villains. I have always found something mystical about them, perhaps that’s why while the world wants the good guy to win, a part of me has always cheered for the fierceness of these antagonists. So, celebrating this badness, here are 25 iconic villainous characters of Bollywood, in a descending order.

1. Gabbar Singh (Sholay)

It can’t get more iconic than this. Save your hands, fellas, else Gabbar shall claim them!

2. Lion (Kalicharan)

3. Prem (Bobby)

4. Sukhi Lala (Mother India)

5. Ranjeet (Amir Garib)

6. Robert (Amar Akbar Anthony)

7. Sir Juda (Karz)

8. Mogambo (Mr. India)

We all know the drill here, ‘Mogambo khush hua.’

9. Subedaar (Mirch Masala)

10. Shakaal (Shaan)

11. Kaancha (Agneepath 1990)

12. Bhaironath (Nagina)

13. Dr. Dang (Tahelka)

The name is just so catchy, man! And yes, he was scary and retarded at the same time!

14. Kesariya Vilayati (Ram Lakhan)

15. Bakhtawar Singh (Hum)

The uber stylish, pipe-smoking, Danny Denzongpa was amazing as Bakhtawar.

16. Lajja Shankar Pandey (Sangharsh)

17. Gokul Pandit (Dushman)

Ashutosh Rana totally killed it as a serial rapist in this one. And those scary eyes!

18. Kaancha (agneepath 2012)

19. Langda Tyagi (Omkara)

Perhaps Saif’s best acting till date. Totally awed.

20. Ramadhir Singh (Gangs of Wasseypur 2)

Man, this scheming chap! But Tigmmanshu Dhulai did justice to the role like how.

21. Captain Andrew Russell (Lagaan)

22. Lallan Singh (Yuva)

23. Jageera (China Gate)

24. Lotiya Pathan (Tezaab)

25. Bulla (Gunda)

You might not agree with the order in which I’ve rated them, but I’m sure you’ll agree that all of these were amazing characters played by equally amazing actors. Do let me know your top 3 in the comment section below.

