There's something about bloodthirsty villains that makes us divorce our morality and become their allies. Okay, moving on from the 'stronger the villain, the stronger the hero will appear' narrative, I love antagonists who criminally overhaul the protagonists and make the film their own. Yes Gabbar, eyes on you.

Turns out, I'm not the only one supremely guilty of choosing bad boys over the good lads (quite literally), and this Reddit thread on people quoting the badass villain of all time will make you choose the wrong side willingly.

1. The Joker in The Dark Knight.

2. Darth Vader in Star Wars.

3. Azula in Azula - The Last Airbender" The Beach.

4. Jigsaw in Saw 1.

5. Apocalypse in X-men series.

6. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

7. Walter White in Breaking Bad.

8. Al Swearengen in Deadwood.

9. Davy Jones in Dead Man's Chest.

10. Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones.

11. Keyser Söze in Usual Suspects.

12. Roy Batty in Blade Runner.

13. Lord Farquaad in Shrek.

14. Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones.

15. Doctor in Doctor Who.

16. Negan in The Walking Dead.

17. Berlin in Money Heist.

18. Homelander in The Boys.

19. Bane in The Dark Knight.

In my defense, I even love the smell of the blood they spill.