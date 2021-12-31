When your favourite celebrity graces your account with captivating photographs or behind-the-scenes shots, it truly becomes a delight. Many celebs have mastered the Instagram game.

Here are 10 global celebrities that have been in the spotlight for a long time and have soared to social media stardom.

1. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, well known by his ring name 'The Rock,' is a renowned actor as well as a professional wrestler. On Instagram, he has a whopping 285 million followers!

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jlo is an American singer, actor, and dancer who has always been fascinating! Her popularity is reflected in the fact that she has 189 million Instagram followers!

3. Kevin Hart

Kevin has been in films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and other Hollywood blockbusters. With 132 million followers, he quickly became a celebrity and is undeniably attractive on Instagram!

4. Rihanna

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actor, and it's unlikely that anyone is unaware of her existence! She has 115 million followers on Instagram!

5. Vin Diesel

Despite the fact that his real name is Mark Sinclair, he is better known by the stage name Vin Diesel. Vin, an American actor, producer, director, and even scriptwriter, has 77.6 million Instagram followers!

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood and Hollywood star, has risen quickly to stardom and the red carpet. PeeCee has an incredible social media following of 72.2 million people!

7. Tom Holland

Our friendly neighbourhood Spidey is also known for his groovy dance moves. His Instagram is full of glitz and glitter as he entertains his 56.4 million followers!

8. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa is well-known for starring in one of the most popular film franchises, 'High School Musical.' That's when she became famous and successful! Vanessa, who has around 43.8 million followers, never fails to disappoint her admirers!

9. Cara Delevingne

Cara is a model and actress best known for her role in the comic book film Suicide Squad. She keeps her 43.5 million Instagram followers enthralled with a succession of crazy photographs and memes!

10. Bella Thorne



Bella was quickly draped in stardom! She has captivated her 25 million social media fans with her boldness as an actor and singer!

Impressive as always.