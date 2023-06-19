Adipurush opened to negative reviews with respect to the VFX, dialogues and a number of other elements. And viewers have a lot to say – where some think that the storytelling could have been better. Others also pointed out that Om Raut missed out on keeping the cultural subtext intact. The film has left people disappointed and the outburst on Twitter is proof of it.

One would think that that would be the end of it, people reacting to a film and makers responding with a justification. But here, that’s not it. Apparently, a number of reviewers are being asked to delete their “honest reviews” about the film. Reportedly, the makers are sending out messages to people as a part of their PR activity.

So Adipurush team is paying me ₹9500/tweet to post positive reviews about the movie.



But I am not Bikau like RW, I carry my dharma on my sleeves and I will never compromise for it. pic.twitter.com/2K650im6iF — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 17, 2023

People who received these messages, shared screenshots. And these messages also show the pricing – ranging from ₹7500 to ₹9500. Clearly, Adipurush is subject to chain reactions – which isn’t ending anytime soon.

75000 per tweet bhi doge to bhi nahi karunga. 🤬 #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/uWLY6nVzss — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 17, 2023

Agencies slipping in my DM on behalf of T Series and Adipurush and begging me to delete my tweets for some money, sorry guys you chose the wrong person. #AdipurushDisaster pic.twitter.com/iaUWI80vdv — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 17, 2023

I am getting DMs to delete my #Adipurush negative reviews…

Different level PR Game for this Kachra… — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) June 18, 2023

Suddenly all negative reviews about the worst movie of all time adipurush disappeared everyone is getting that bag — Bala (@flybalafly) June 18, 2023

Planning to post a negative review of Adipurush movie so that someone can come, offer me some good money and my next Vietnam trip is fully paid for. — Raghav Jhawar (@raghavjhawar95) June 17, 2023

Team Adipurush offering money to delete negative reviews😂

How much more will you stoop down?@TSeries @omraut #AdipurushDisaster — Chirag Dharmani (@chiragrdharmani) June 18, 2023

It’s normal for makers to not feel stoked about negative reactions. But this is clearly not the best way to deal with them. This is assuming that the requests are in fact coming from the makers, which is not confirmed. These messages could also be coming from the fans of the movie. Either way, this is not the way to go about it.