Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The mythological drama directed by Om Raut is based on Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

However, when janta saw the teaser of Adipurush, it didn’t seem to go quite well with them. The poor VFX and representation of characters were trolled by people on Twitter.

Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not ramayan, it's more of a gorilla warfare but not vanara sena and 500cr for this kinda 3rd class output #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/4EbCeiqTnW — S A N T O S H G O T T A P U (@santosh_sg07) October 3, 2022

Okay I am literally confused!

Is #Adipurush an animation film?

Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!

WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣

WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal

I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp — …… (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022

After the film received so much flak on social media, the creators of the movie have now decided to re-work Adipurush. It was slated to release on January 12, 2023, now the Om Raut directorial will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

Here’s what Om Raut said about it:

Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.

Meanwhile, Adipurush teaser also made comparisons with The Avengers, Aquaman and Indian cartoon films.

Netizens are now lauding this decision and hope they get to watch something nice. Here’s what they’re saying:

Adipurush movie is postponed to give much time to prepare a best film.Thanks to the director @omraut. Requesting to make a film that we can remember it for long time. https://t.co/LvLgddysrV — Just Filmi (@FilmiJust) November 7, 2022

Jai Shri Ram🙏

Adipurush ek bollywood film hai. @omraut sir we have seen your work in the past. This time dont invite trolls. Hoping to see many changes this time. https://t.co/RFTRkoMEhK — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 7, 2022

7 months left @omraut sir.focus on the output and VFX.Dont do again postpone.#Adipurush releases in Theatres on June 16,2023.#Prabhas https://t.co/sqFWUqb54U — Tenali Prabhas FC (@PrabhasFCTenali) November 7, 2022

You can watch the full teaser here:

Read more: Films That Prove Bollywood Hasn’t Really Come That Far In Matters Of VFX.