Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The mythological drama directed by Om Raut is based on Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.
However, when janta saw the teaser of Adipurush, it didn’t seem to go quite well with them. The poor VFX and representation of characters were trolled by people on Twitter.
After the film received so much flak on social media, the creators of the movie have now decided to re-work Adipurush. It was slated to release on January 12, 2023, now the Om Raut directorial will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.
Here’s what Om Raut said about it:
Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.
Meanwhile, Adipurush teaser also made comparisons with The Avengers, Aquaman and Indian cartoon films.
Netizens are now lauding this decision and hope they get to watch something nice. Here’s what they’re saying:
