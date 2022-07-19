In a shocking move, playback singer Adnan Sami, who is famous for songs like Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi, Lift Karade, and more, has removed all of his Instagram posts. We wonder why? Sami has been an avid Instagram user. The singer recently grabbed headlines for his drastic body transformation during Maldives vacation that he had took last month.

Speaking of Adnan Sami's Instagram handle, his profile has just one post, a video which reads as 'ALVIDA' in red against the black background. Check his post here:

Also, this is how his Instagram handle looks now:

Netizens are wondering what's happening:

Many fans are shocked with his latest post. "Sir you okay?" a fan commented.

A section of netizens guessed it could be a promo of his upcoming project. "Hope this is some promo of something new," an Instagram user wrote.

A fan shared that he "can't even think" of the singer quitting the industry and offered blessings to him.

Many Instagram users are wondering why he took such decision.

Some more comments dropped by fans.

In June this year, Adnan Sami had shared a close-up photo of himself while enjoying his Maldives trip with family. "Just Chilling. Another paradise," he had written back then. An Instagram user dropped a comment saying, "Wow, chiseled jawline and superb weight loss once again."

Here's his now-deleted photo:

Adnan Sami, who acquired Indian citizenship in 2016, hails from Pakistan. In 2020, Sami was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.

Well, we hope, everything is fine.