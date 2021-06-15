Recently, the news of Baba's new restaurant shutting down due to the lockdown came out. Once again, he was back in the news and we thought that was the end of it. 

But as it turns out, he has now also apologized to the YouTuber Gaurav Wasan whom he had earlier accused of money misappropriation. 

In the video, Baba clarified that he didn't call Gaurav a thief and it was actually a case of misunderstanding while apologizing to him 

Cut to the present, Gaurav has let things in the past go and has come forward again while clicking a picture with the couple. 

Seeing this, people on Twitter had something to add to it. 

We hope this has been resolved for good now. 