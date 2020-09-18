Remember the Kolkata-based dance group, ‘Bad Salsa’? The same duo which wowed the judges of America's Got Talent with their stellar salsa performance on Tattad Tattad and reached the semi-finals of the show?

Well, for the semi-finals, this desi duo performed on Top Lesi Poddi from South Indian movie Iddarammayilatho.

Who else wants to dance after watching @badsalsagroup? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/LW7ItW4Lq7 — America’s Got Talent⁷ 💜 (@AGT) September 16, 2020

Their mind-boggling twists, throws and turns in their dance number impressed the judges so much that they straightaway got a ticket to the finale of America's Got Talent.

That's right! This duo is making Indians proud across the globe and Twitter agrees.

Just amazing 👌🏿 — Amit dey (@Amitdey75699931) September 16, 2020

They where so good — Christina 🧛‍♀️💙CURE M.E. DISEASE💙🧛‍♀️🛌👩🏼‍🦽 (@ChristinaBaslee) September 16, 2020

#AGT So excited for #BelloSisters #badsalsa made it to the finals!!!!!!!! Of course this is a fantastic competition with so many phenomenally gifted talents, but these type of acts sometimes aren't voted on as much as the music/singing talents. OMG what choices 4 America!💫🔥⚡️ — jazz bird💋🏈SeattleSeahawks 🏀GoldenStateWarriors (@jazzbird2100) September 17, 2020

Fantastic! Just WOW! — Lizmarie115 (@lizmarie11576) September 16, 2020

We hope these two bring the trophy home.

You can watch their entire performance here :