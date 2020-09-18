Remember the Kolkata-based dance group, ‘Bad Salsa’? The same duo which wowed the judges of America's Got Talent with their stellar salsa performance on Tattad Tattad and reached the semi-finals of the show? 

Well, for the semi-finals, this desi duo performed on Top Lesi Poddi from South Indian movie Iddarammayilatho.  

Their mind-boggling twists, throws and turns in their dance number impressed the judges so much that they straightaway got a ticket to the finale of America's Got Talent. 

That's right! This duo is making Indians proud across the globe and Twitter agrees. 

We hope these two bring the trophy home. 

You can watch their entire performance here : 