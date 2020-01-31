The trailer for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, released today. It talks about the issue of domestic violence, with a particular focus on how violent behaviour is grounds for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens. Simply put, even if it is just 'one slap', it's domestic violence.

While there is no doubt that the trailer is gripping, it has also prompted a comparison to the film Kabir Singh on social media. Kabir Singh, where the hero was violent with his love interest, was actually defended by its director who believed that a 'little bit of violence' is part of a relationship.

Clearly, for Twitterati, this was the perfect opportunity to draw a comparison and point out that even in the name of love, violence is not acceptable:

Just a slap - yes

Pr "NHI MAR SKTA"



Loved the trailer of thappad

Hope this will able to clear the shit spread by #KabirSingh#ThappadTrailer #Thappad — Kiranpreet Kaur (@KiranpreetkaurC) January 31, 2020

Liked #ThappadTrailer. Making intellectual discourse mainstream 👍. It is especially important such movies are made at a time when films like Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh are trying to normalize misogyny, abuse, toxic masculinity.



Kudos to @taapsee for championing progressive cinema. — Hum dekhenge (@Oxynom) January 31, 2020

I think #KabirSingh and the 'slap' remark of its' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga inspired @anubhavsinha to make #Thappad #ThappadTrailer — THE DISSENTER (@IamSamSanyal) January 31, 2020

Brilliant! Brilliant! Brilliant! #Thappad is a slap on the makers of #KabirSingh who think 'thodi bahot maar peet to expression of love hain' #ThappadTrailer — Gaurav Kadam ☮️ (@gauraavkadam) January 31, 2020

To all the people who louded and praised Kabir Singh. Do watch this please. #ThappadTrailer — Akshay Kokde (@AkshayKokde) January 31, 2020

"Thodi bahot maar-peet toh expression of love hi hai na" a slap on Kabir Singh and those who think it is OKAY for a husband to slap his wife. #ThappadTrailer @taapsee you are amazing & proud of you. Thank you @anubhavsinha for highlighting such an important issue. — Pooja (@iamp00ja) January 31, 2020

Now, Preeti from Kabir singh wants to give divorce to Kabir.#ThappadTrailer — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) January 31, 2020

The #ThappadTrailer is nothing but a slap on the makers of #KabirSingh.



Trailer looks good. Hope the content is good too n doesn't get too much.. — PM (@Inv1cta) January 31, 2020

#ThappadTrailer is so really good & also it's a tight slap on the faces of people who supported #KabirSingh saying " pyaar / relationships mai toh ek dusre ko thappad mar hi shakte hai "



This time @taapsee 's reply to them is really BEFITTING.#Thappadhttps://t.co/n0HC1nH0SE — 🅰 🆁 🅽 🅰 🅱 (@___A_R_N_A_B___) January 31, 2020

Omg take my money 💰.

This looks promising and indeed a slap to a society which celebrated #KabirSingh. #Thappad #ThappadTrailer https://t.co/gPoxOKvDYJ — RAMI WEERASEKARE (@RAMIWEERASEKARE) January 31, 2020

Am i the only one who thinks that this movie is an answer to #KabirSingh 😂#Thappad#ThappadTrailer https://t.co/GPaYj2sdgo — Uzair Khan (@UzairKhan4847) January 31, 2020

While Kabir Singh is available for viewing on Netflix, Thappad will be released cinematically on February 28.