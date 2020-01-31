The trailer for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, released today. It talks about the issue of domestic violence, with a particular focus on how violent behaviour is grounds for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens. Simply put, even if it is just 'one slap', it's domestic violence.

While there is no doubt that the trailer is gripping, it has also prompted a comparison to the film Kabir Singh on social media. Kabir Singh, where the hero was violent with his love interest, was actually defended by its director who believed that a 'little bit of violence' is part of a relationship. 

Clearly, for Twitterati, this was the perfect opportunity to draw a comparison and point out that even in the name of love, violence is not acceptable: 

While Kabir Singh is available for viewing on Netflix, Thappad will be released cinematically on February 28. 