We frequently look for ourselves in the people we see on screen. Even while they might not be precisely like us, we often discover many commonalities that let us relate.

Additionally, even if in reality we don't often receive support from our family for pursuing our work, certain characters throughout the years have shown us that it is unquestionably a battle worth fighting. 

1. Ved from Tamasha 

Ved broke free from the constraints on his creativity by giving up his dual existence and recognising who he truly is. That was a useful lesson in overcoming our own fears and believing in oneself 

2. Farhan from 3 Idiots 

Farhan's turn in life was incredibly inspirational because he had spent years believing that if he put his art before his parents' expectations, he would come off as a disappointment to them.

3. Aisha from Wake Up Sid 

Most likely, Aisha has motivated many of us to pursue our goals no matter what, even if it means stepping outside of our comfort zones.

4. Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par 

Ishaan is a prime example of how art can serve as a person's sanctuary and safe haven. The figure reminded us of its significance because we don't learn about it as children.

5. Rohan from Udaan 

Along similar lines, poetry served as safe haven and healing escape for Rohan in Udaan from the harsh reality he was experiencing.

6. Murad from Gully Boy

Pushing oneself along a different route can be difficult, but Murad showed that fighting for one's craft is completely worthwhile.

7. Sona from Luck By Chance 

Although success appears to be the end aim, it's equally critical to have a certain level of satisfaction with your creative process and work. Even though Sona had other aspirations, she decided to be content with whatever kept her close to her passion.

8. Meera from Love Aaj Kal

In Love Aaj Kal, Meera, a passionate and creative character, teaches us not just to be true to our craft, but also to prioritise it above all else.

9. Jordan from Rockstar 

The route to discovering one's truest artistic self can be difficult as well, but one must continue on it no matter what. To get there, Jordan overcame every obstacle.

10. Kaira from Dear Zindagi 

Kiara disproves the stereotype that views a woman's job as a hobby. She eventually emerges as the artistic and creative child, and never once lets that pride fade.

11. Noor in Fitoor

One may need to make significant sacrifices in order to advance their art and skills. Noor, as a character, exemplifies this in every way.

12. Farhan Akhtar from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

The corporate squeeze causes many of us to lose both ourselves and our creative endeavours; Farhan is one such person who, in spite of everything, manages to keep his poetry alive.

13. Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

And if any character could represent passion, it would be Bunny. A character who encourages us to continually keep our eye on the ball we must achieve.

Artists gonna art. 