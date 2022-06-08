Bollywood celebrities have come under fire countless times for their public statements. Although celebrities and controversies almost always go hand in hand, they sometimes invite them on their own. And sometimes actors go too far when discussing their projects, which almost always ends in disaster.

Here are some instances of Bollywood actors making wild claims about their films or characters.

1. When Akshay Kumar claimed that history books only have a few lines on Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay Kumar, whose most recent film is a period drama based on the life of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, was embroiled in a controversy for asserting that history books do not contain enough details about the Indian king. The statement did not sit well with social media users, who responded by posting images of textbooks to prove the contrary.

Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about the Mughals but know about our kings also. They were great too.

- Akshay Kumar

2. When Varun Dhawan made the comparison between Dilwale and Inception.

During one of the promotional events of his 2015 film Dilwale, Varun Dhawan drew a comparison between the film and Christopher Nolan’s psychological thriller Inception. Although the actor later clarified that his statement had been misconstrued, he was mocked for saying so at the time.

You’ve seen Inception? You understood it? You liked it? Then you will like Dilwale also! There is lot to our film. There is a plot, story and is logical and is a full on 2015 film which has lot of twists and turns.

- Varun Dhawan

3. When Salman Khan said he felt like a "raped woman" on the sets of Sultan.

Salman Khan and controversies go hand in hand. During an interview, Salman was asked about his experience playing a wrestler in his film Sultan. And an uproar took place when he stated that he felt like a "raped woman" after the exhausting filming. Later, the actor's father, Salim Khan, apologised on his behalf.

When I used to walk out of the ring after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn’t walk straight.

- Salman Khan

4. When Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam's relationship was used as a publicity stunt.

Celebs frequently get involved in strange promotional gimmicks for their films, but this one went a little too far. It was widely speculated that Pulkit Samrat and his co-star Yami Gautam were dating around the time of the release of their film Sanam Re. However, Pulkit eventually revealed that his alleged romance with Yami was merely a marketing ploy to promote their film.

The rumors were started only to promote the film. And we are very happy because it’s helping the movie. I am glad the promotions are going well. Yami is very pretty. And she has a great sense of humour. Yami is a natural performer. There is no acting happening there.

- Pulkit Samrat

5. When Kiara Advani tried to defend the premise and protagonist of Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh, a film starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, was widely panned for being misogynistic. However, the actress went on to defend her film, claiming that it does not romanticise or encourage "self-destructive" love.

For me, it is OK to be a protective lover but there is a thin line between becoming an obsessive lover and a protective one. Kabir is not obsessive, he is a protective lover. He loves her a lot and she is head over heels in love with him. It is a passionate, intense, innocent, and raw love story.

- Kiara Advani

6. When Kangana Ranaut drew parallels to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.

Kangana Ranaut shared a transformation photograph of herself ahead of the release of her film Dhaakad. Along with that, she claimed that no other actress on the globe has the range she does as a performer. The actress did not stop there and compared herself to legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.

- Kangana Ranaut

8. When Kareena Kapoor asserted her character in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was "deep".

While discussing her 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Kareena Kapoor stated that no actress had played a character as complex as Sanjana in over a decade. Anyone who has seen the film will understand how accurate that is.

I don’t think any actress in the last 10-15 years has essayed such a deep role.

- Kareena Kapoor Khan

9. When Rimi Sen made a racist statement about Africans.

Rimi received a lot of flak for making a racist remark while promoting Golmaal. Sen disrespected African people with a remark about their beauty while discussing her role in the Rohit Shetty film.

I play a sweet and beautiful girl in the film. The best thing that I like about the film is that though it has four heroes, I am the only heroine. Rohit Shetty is amazing as a director. He can make even a black African look pretty.

- Rimi Sen

It seems like B-town celebs will never cease to give us those facepalm moments.