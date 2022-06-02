Celebrities and controversies are pretty much synonymous, and Akshay Kumar, a star of the Bollywood clan, has lately been embroiled in a handful of them. From suggesting that people should die if they can't exercise to being paired with heroines half his age, the actor somehow lands in trouble.  

This time, Akshay Kumar sparked yet another public outcry when he said that children's history books are brimming with material about "invaders", but that they are lacking knowledge about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

According to ANI, during one of the media interactions, Kumar, who portrays the 26-year-old King in the film Samrat Prithviraj, remarked that Prithviraj is only mentioned in a few lines in our history books. 

Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about the Mughals but know about our kings also. They were great too.

                    - Akshay Kumar

Checkout the actor's interview here:

Unsurprisingly, his viewpoint on India's historical details in textbooks sparked discussion on Twitter. And here's what some of the users had to say about it.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar plays the courageous Prithviraj Chauhan in the period drama Samrat Prithviraj. The actor will play the legendary warrior who fought Muhammad of Ghor valiantly. Sanyogita, the beloved of King Prithviraj Chauhan, is played by Manushi Chhillar. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 3. 