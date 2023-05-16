Akshay Kumar took to his social media platforms and shared a snippet of a song he is featured in. Kya Loge Tum, sung by B Praak, features Akshay and actor Amyra Dastur as his wife. The emotionally charged song is breaking the internet but not in the way you think.

Kya Loge Tum features a heartbreaking story of a man who gets betrayed by his wife. Akshay plays the role of a singer who finds out that his wife is cheating on him with her boss. The lyrics have been penned by Jaani and they do full justice to what the song wants to convey. And that’s not the part that people are concerned about. Ever since the song was released, people have been commenting about Akshay Kumar’s, per usual, OTT acting.

Akshay’s tweet went viral and it has fetched over 443K views and more than 6K likes.

Many took to social media platforms and commented how cringe Akshay Kumar’s performance was. Some even went a step ahead and said Salman Khan in Naiyyo Lagda was much better. While a section of fans commented why Akshay was so over the top in a song that’s about heartbreak.

Here’s what they had to say.

Wtf 😭😭 this is literally so so cringe 🥲 Filhal was much much better than this..itne bure din aagaye hai bhaisahab ke ki aise cringe songs karne pade? 🥲 https://t.co/9EuZrlKa6t pic.twitter.com/0VSGH9l1JZ — Niki (@maiapnifavhun) May 15, 2023

Blessing your timeline, you may having a worst day but still better than this guy. https://t.co/ENBHO9wWCs — Dev (@notsowittty) May 16, 2023

Are sir kya kar rahe ho yaar aap ye sab.. hadd haiii yaar — Asli Baba (@baba_asli) May 15, 2023

more like a heart attack song ❤️ https://t.co/cmmfYn1p60 — mona (@satarangire) May 15, 2023

Sorry @AmyraDastur93 u had to go thru this 🙏 https://t.co/artjA4HAmy — Chirag (@iamchiragshah97) May 15, 2023

Akshay and Salman are competing with one another on who can create more cringe stuff https://t.co/WXpuMxTTOW — oz. (@theesrkfan) May 15, 2023

I had a good laugh. Thank you 😭😭 https://t.co/UEk4Y6QvXl — . (@sohailrocks11) May 15, 2023

atp he’s ruining his career himself https://t.co/dihq1JqbHm — taani (@dilkedastakk) May 15, 2023

Akshay stop romancing girls half your age

Its disgusting https://t.co/mGWKfC3O7y — . (@unknowncoolzz22) May 15, 2023

Akshay Kumar, please bring it down a notch.