Akshay Kumar is back with another historical action-drama film, Samrat Prithviraj, where he plays the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj, one of India's most renowned kings. Former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, makes her Bollywood debut with this film and plays the role of Akshay Kumar's love interest Princess Sanyogita. Here's how much the star cast of Samrat Prithviraj was paid.

1. Akshay Kumar | ₹60 Crores

Akshay Kumar is playing Samrat Prithviraj in the movie, for which he has charged ₹60 crores. He is the highest-paid star of the movie, and is earning times more than his co-stars. 12 times more than Sanjay Dutt, to be precise.

2. Manushi Chillar | ₹1 Crore



Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut with this magnum opus. She is playing the role of Princess Sanyogita. For her role, she is getting ₹1 crore as her fee.

3. Sanjay Dutt | ₹5 Crores

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, playing the role of the villain, Adheera. In Samrat Prithviraj, he will be seen as Kaka Kanha, for which he is paid ₹5 crores.

4. Sonu Sood | ₹3 Crores

Sonu Sood, often making headlines for helping people, is playing the pivotal role of Chand Bardai in Samrat Prithviraj, for which he is taking home ₹3 crores.

5. Manav Vij | ₹10 Lakhs

Manav Vij, previously seen in movies like Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Phillauri, Naam Shabana and Andhadhun, is playing the role of the main antagonist, Muhammad Ghori. He is paid ₹10 lakhs for this role.

The movie also has other great actors like Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. Samrat Prithviraj is declared tax-free in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, while being banned in Kuwait and Omar due to unknown reasons, and put on hold in Qatar.

