Back in 2019, the UAE implemented a long-term residency program, which enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE. This also removed the requirement of a national sponsor, giving foreigners 100% ownership of their businesses.

The Golden Visa is granted to investors, entrepreneurs and professional talents. This program was aimed at attracting foreign investments and bringing the best talents to the country. It has a duration of 10 years and gets renewed automatically. Let's have a look at which Indian celebs hold the UAE Golden Visa.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, was the first Indian actor to get a UAE visa. He also became the brand ambassador of Dubai back in 2016. Not just that, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a Villa at Palm Jumeira in Dubai worth ₹100 crores.

2. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan received the 10-year golden visa back in 2021. Varun Dhawan posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption, "Having shot multiple films here I can first-hand say the UAE is a great destination to film. Very thankful to the UAE Government for giving me a golden visa."

3. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian woman to receive the golden visa in just 12 hours. She shared the news on her Instagram with the caption, "I am the first Indian woman to get this golden visa for 10 years in just 12 hours. I feel extremely grateful for this wonderful identification with Swarna Niwas for me and my family. My best wishes to the UAE government, its rulers and people."

4. Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh also received the Dubai visa last year. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her and Rohanpreet Singh receiving the honour from the officials. She wrote, "I'm so honoured to receive the GOLDEN VISA from a country that I Love, UAE. Thanks to @filmdubai & @aljanahi sir for always supporting Artists, Musicians and Creative people from various fields!"

5. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has proven to be a Messiah for people in need, time and again. Be it the first wave where he helped the migrants or helping Indian students stuck in Ukraine in reaching home safely, he has always been there.

Sonu Sood became the latest Indian celeb to receive the golden visa. Upon receiving the visa, he said, "I am incredibly honoured and grateful to the Dubai government for the golden visa. Dubai has been one of my favourite destinations to visit. It is a dynamic place to thrive. I am thankful to the authorities for the privilege."

6. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and also one of the celebs who holds a UAE visa. Ranveer Singh was appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, upon which he also received a 10-year golden visa for himself and his family.

While talking about the same, he said, "I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism for this privilege. As the island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination."

7. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty received the golden visa in August 2021. Sharing the news with his fans, he posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A big Thank You to the visionary leaders and the govt. authorities of the UAE. Thank you so much for the honour."

8. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made her acting debut with the TV show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and has worked in shows like Naagin and movies like Gold. She has also starred in the upcoming film, Brahmāstra. She also received the golden visa last year.

She shared the news and said, "Calling Dubai my second home will be an understatement since I spent more time here." She also added, "I am deeply honoured to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege. For me, Dubai is an ideal place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE."

9. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay received the golden visa in May 2021. He tweeted a picture with the officials and wrote, "Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support🙏🏻"

