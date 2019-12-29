After the news of actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide became known on Thursday, many actors came forward to give their condolences. One of them was actor Akshay Kumar who worked with Kushal in Andaaz. During a media interaction for his upcoming movie, Good Newwz he had a lot to say.

I have worked with him. I think everyone has their own struggle. Some people are lucky enough to understand it, and some don't. We don't know why people do such things. There must be some reason to it, but all I can say is 'be brave enough and face the problem as it's a beautiful life, don't just let it go like that'.

- Akshay Kumar

He further added that people should 'not just try to take our own lives' and instead fight the depression.

I know it's very easy for me to say but I think we should fight it out and just work on it and not just try to take our own lives. If I'd ever get a chance I'd love to do a movie on depression as it's one of the biggest issues India is going through right now.

- Akshay Kumar

Someone's grief is not your next big movie idea.

The actor also commented on the CAA and NRC protests in India in the same interview.