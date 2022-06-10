There are a number of actors who have been working in the industry for a very long period. Apart from love and recognition, they have also earned big bucks with their superhit movies.

Here's a look at ten of the wealthiest Bollywood actors, according to Forbes. Ready to see the list of the richest actors? Scroll down to see!

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Do we really need to write why he's called a superstar? The king of romance has a separate fan base and is literally loved throughout the entire world. Reportedly, his net worth is a whopping $800 million (₹80,00,00,000) and honestly, we aren't even one bit shocked.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar, who has been a part of more than 200 movies, has a fan following across the entire nation. Apparently, his net worth is said to be $500 million (₹50,00,00,000).

3. Akshay Kumar

After working as a waiter at a food stall, the actor tried his luck at modelling and learnt martial arts. Eventually, he started appearing as a background dancer and later, marked his acting debut. His current net worth is reportedly a whopping $340 million (₹34,00,00,000).

4. Aamir Khan

The actor, who is nothing less than an icon in the film industry, has given several smashing hits throughout his entire career. And that's why, it's pretty obvious why he's a part of this list. His net worth is apparently $250 million (₹25,00,00,000).

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The oh-so-stunning actor, who was also crowned Miss World in 1994, has done more than 50 movies. She has been representing our country on international platforms since ever and her net worth is reportedly $100 million (₹10,00,00,000).

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Known for her brilliant choices of shows and movies, the star has been garnering attention across the country as well as internationally. As per reports, her net worth is $50 million (₹5,00,00,000).

7. Deepika Padukone

The actor, who is a recipient of several prestigious awards, has delivered some of the most heart-warming characters throughout her career, which were received very well by critics and the audience. Her net worth is $40 million (₹4,00,00,000).

8. Anushka Sharma

This actor-turned-producer started her career with a modelling assignment. After delivering several hits in her acting career, she made a place in the audience's hearts. Allegedly, her net worth is $36 million (₹3,60,00,000).

9. Ranveer Singh

Known for his effervescent nature and eccentric sartorial sense, the actor is quite an icon among the film fraternity. According to reports, his net worth is $35 million (₹3,50,00,000).

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor, known for her relatable characters and unmatched style, is also one of the top richest actors in the film industry. If reports are to be believed, her net worth is $16 million (₹1,60,00,000).