There are a number of actors who have been working in the industry for a very long period. Apart from love and recognition, they have also earned big bucks with their superhit movies.
Here's a look at ten of the wealthiest Bollywood actors, according to Forbes. Ready to see the list of the richest actors? Scroll down to see!
1. Shah Rukh Khan
2. Amitabh Bachchan
The megastar, who has been a part of more than 200 movies, has a fan following across the entire nation. Apparently, his net worth is said to be $500 million (₹50,00,00,000).
3. Akshay Kumar
After working as a waiter at a food stall, the actor tried his luck at modelling and learnt martial arts. Eventually, he started appearing as a background dancer and later, marked his acting debut. His current net worth is reportedly a whopping $340 million (₹34,00,00,000).
4. Aamir Khan
5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The oh-so-stunning actor, who was also crowned Miss World in 1994, has done more than 50 movies. She has been representing our country on international platforms since ever and her net worth is reportedly $100 million (₹10,00,00,000).
6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Known for her brilliant choices of shows and movies, the star has been garnering attention across the country as well as internationally. As per reports, her net worth is $50 million (₹5,00,00,000).
7. Deepika Padukone
The actor, who is a recipient of several prestigious awards, has delivered some of the most heart-warming characters throughout her career, which were received very well by critics and the audience. Her net worth is $40 million (₹4,00,00,000).
8. Anushka Sharma
This actor-turned-producer started her career with a modelling assignment. After delivering several hits in her acting career, she made a place in the audience's hearts. Allegedly, her net worth is $36 million (₹3,60,00,000).
9. Ranveer Singh
Known for his effervescent nature and eccentric sartorial sense, the actor is quite an icon among the film fraternity. According to reports, his net worth is $35 million (₹3,50,00,000).
10. Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actor, known for her relatable characters and unmatched style, is also one of the top richest actors in the film industry. If reports are to be believed, her net worth is $16 million (₹1,60,00,000).