Can You Guess The Celebrity Bride Basis The Photo Of Their Wedding Dress?

From dreamy reds and blush pinks to gorgeous nudes, there's no doubt that celeb brides have been serving some swoon-worthy wedding looks for the last couple of years. But, can you guess the celeb bride by looking at just one picture of their wedding attire?
Take the quiz and find out now!
Are you ready? Let's go!
#1:
#2:
#3:
#4:
#5:
#6:
#7:
#8:
#9:
#10:
#11:
#12:
via Natasha Couture
So, how much did you score?
Please note that all images are taken from Instagram unless specified otherwise.
Result