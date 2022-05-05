Can You Guess The Celebrity Bride Basis The Photo Of Their Wedding Dress?

From dreamy reds and blush pinks to gorgeous nudes, there's no doubt that celeb brides have been serving some swoon-worthy wedding looks for the last couple of years. But, can you guess the celeb bride by looking at just one picture of their wedding attire? Take the quiz and find out now! via GIPHY Are you ready? Let's go! #1: Miheeka Bajaj Sanah Kapoor Rhea Kapoor #2: Soha Ali Khan Natasha Dalal Ankita Lokhande Jain #3: Katrina Kaif Anushka Ranjan Neha Dhupia #4: Amrita Puri Neha Kakkar Neha Dhupia #5: Bipasha Basu Sagarika Ghatge Patralekhaa #6: Dia Mirza Rekhi Vidya Balan Deepika Padukone #7: Mira Rajput Alia Bhatt Miheeka Bajaj #8: Kajal Aggarwal Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gauahar Khan #9: Bipasha Basu Angira Dhar Deepika Padukone #10: Rhea Kapoor Anushka Sharma Neha Dhupia #11: Bipasha Basu Rani Mukerji Vidya Balan #12: via Natasha Couture Minissha Lamba Soha Ali Khan Anushka Sharma

So, how much did you score?

Please note that all images are taken from Instagram unless specified otherwise.