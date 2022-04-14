Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's most-loved pair, have finally tied the knot, and the Internet is swooning over their angelic wedding pictures.

The pictures scream love, as the newlywed couple has maintained a minimalist aesthetic that speaks volumes.

Now that the dream finally has turned into a magical reality, the freshly wed husband and wife have made their first public appearance.

The couple, with their fingers intertwined, has a wide grin on their cheeks, making us go head over heels for them.

As the couple giggles in love and paparazzi photograph them, Ranbir affectionately lifts Alia in his arms. Oh, that's exactly what dreams look like!

Watch the entire video here:

And then they lived happily ever after!