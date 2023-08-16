Ranbir Kapoor has been in the limelight several times, for numerous reasons. From his insensitive statements to mansplaining his co-actors, the actor has been bashed on different occasions on the internet.

And once again, he’s garnering headlines for all the wrong reasons!

During an interaction, Alia Bhatt showcased her unique way of applying lipstick and then wiping it off. She then revealed that Ranbir Kapoor used to ask her to wipe her lips, each time they went on a date back in the day.

“After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because, one thing, my husband, when he wasn’t my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well, and we used to go out, he used to be like, ‘wipe that off’, because he loves the natural color of my lips.”

alia bhatt saying that ranbir kapoor hated her w lipstick so everytime they went on a date he’d ask her to wipe it off is so ???? im sorry if a man told me how to and how not to wear makeup i would acc dump his ass — ـ (@sharisfafi) August 15, 2023

For obvious reasons, her statement didn’t sit right with the internet and netizens started calling her actor-husband out.

Fr, would never let anyone dictate me — Mouse (@Anushyyyyyy) August 15, 2023

come to think of it that it’s not even the worst he said to her (as far as we know). He said that she was getting fat (while she was pregnant) and also shuts her up when her sound pitch is a bit loud — yang goi (@GongR1ght) August 16, 2023

with every interview Alia does a brand new shining red flag is added to Ranbir's personality — shraddha (@Soniyay3) August 16, 2023

oh i WISH to sit down n chat with her but she's the type of friend who would never listen cause she is in a "relationship" with the man of her dreams — s 🧸🧺🤎 (@sharikaAKL) August 15, 2023

Some people are accustomed to abusive relationship due to past trauma and they are terrified of leaving that. Not everyone has same capability. — Rohan Choksi (@Rohan_Choksi) August 16, 2023

She also says how he doesn't like her voice crossing a certain volume. It needs to be below that. — fatique (@ChapparrKanaati) August 15, 2023

someone justified this as “this is what love is” and my immediate thought was i’d rather stay single thanks — girl w back pain (@normieshakz) August 16, 2023

Guess he's her favorite color of red — PJ (@Justtvibing) August 16, 2023

Credits: Instagram

Here’s the clip:

This is not the first time that the actor has talked about her husband’s ‘preferences’. In an interview, Alia revealed that Ranbir doesn’t ‘like it’ when she raises her voice beyond a certain decibel.

Ranbir, man!