Taking your pets to your wedding is something that has picked up in recent times and we are grateful for that. Seeing these animals become a part of people's big day is the single cutest thing on earth and the person in the conversation for the same is Alia Bhatt who got married to Ranbir Kapoor recently.

Today, she uploaded an image of herself, dressed as a bride, and carrying her cat. She captioned it "cat of honour".

Before Alia, Patralekhaa had taken her dogs to her wedding and had even dressed them in celebratory attire.

To come back to Alia, her cat's name is Edward and she posts a lot of pictures with the pet.

So heartwarming.