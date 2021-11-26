Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa getting hitched was the highlight of this year's wedding season. And just when we thought the buzz around their marriage was fading away, we got yet another adorable surprise!

Patralekhaa's cute little furry friends have been the center of attraction since the wedding photoshoot. Well, they have hit the headlines again. Pictures of Patralekhaa's little doggo Gaga wearing the same outfit as her are surfacing the Internet. If this isn't the cutest thing you've seen today, I don't know what is.

Gaga's outfit has the exact same colour as Patralekhaa's bridal dress and the bright red colour on the doggo is undeniably attractive!

The cute little outfits are styled by Namita Alexander, the designer.

Isn't it adorable how people choose make their furry friends a significant part of their big days? They're indeed the bestfriends someone could possibly have.

You can see all the pictures here: