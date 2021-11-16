Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married yesterday and their photos just made our year. They shared the photos from their wedding ceremony on their Instagram handle which are enough to say that love does exist!

When the internet was still processing the adorable pictures netizens had seen of the couple, another photo of the bride surfaced and it's the cutest! In the photo, Patralekhaa, all dolled up in her bright red wedding attire is seen holding her two doggos and it is so endearing!

Patralekhaa is a dog mommy to three doggies, Gaga, Bella and Dude. In her bridal photo, she is holding Gaga and Dude, who look all warm and cozy in her arms!

People couldn't stop gushing over the pic, as said their comments!

Isn't she the cutest bride?