The 48th International Emmy Awards will take place on November 23, 2020, and the nominees, across 11 categories and 20 countries, were announced recently.

And this year, India won three nominations at the 2020 International Emmy Awards:

Delhi Crime for Best Drama Series

Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah in the lead role, is a fictionalized account of the horrific 2012 Delhi gangrape. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, the show released on Netflix to widespread critical acclaim.

Other nominees include The Bronze Garden (Argentina), Charité (Germany), and Criminal: UK (United Kingdom).

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven for Best Actor

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven chronicles the story of two friends and wedding planners who deal with professional hiccups, personal problems, and societal flaws, one wedding at a time.

Arjun Mathur plays the role of a man forced to hide his sexual identity because same-sex relationships are illegal (the show is set at a time when Section 377 was in practice) and society, including his own mother, is judgemental to the point of abusing him.

Other nominees include Raphael Logam in Impuros (Brazil), Guido Caprino in 1994 (Italy), and Billy Barratt in Responsible Child (United Kingdom).

Four More Shots Please! in Best Comedy Series.

Released on Amazon Prime Video, Four More Shots Please! has been directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana and showcases the friendship of four women, who are fighting through personal failures and a patriarchal society. It stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.

Other nominees include Fifty (Israel), Ninguém Tá Olhando (Brazil), and Back to Life (United Kingdom).

This is the third year in a row that Indian shows have been nominated for the International Emmys and we're definitely rooting for a win this year!