Just when we thought that our lives are drained of entertainment, Amazon Prime Video dropped a boatload of new titles that include shows and original movies, and suddenly our lives have a purpose.

The stock won't finish soon and honestly, we are here for it! Continue reading because we've put together a list of content that will be delivered to our screens in the near future. *Screaming*

1. Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan, starring Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur, is focused on an upright cop who risks everything to keep Bombay streets clean and prevent the emergence of organised crime.

2. Adhura

The eerie thriller directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee is set at an affluent boarding school with a dark secret. Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal are among the cast members.

3. Call Me Bae

Due to a scandal, Bae, a billionaire fashionista, has been abandoned by her ultra-wealthy family. She is subsequently left to fend for herself and realises her true identity.

4. Crash Course

Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, Siddharth Kak, Chirag Vohra, Gaurav Sharma, and Bidita Bag are among the members of the cast. The plot revolves around two feuding coaching institutes and the impact they have on a group of teenage students.

5. Dahaad

Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah and is produced by Excel Media and Tiger Baby. The serial killer drama is set in a small town and follows a female investigator as she uncovers a crime.

6. Dhootha

Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam star in this Telugu film directed by Vikram K Kumar. The narrative will depict how lifeless objects cause devastation in sinners' lives.

7. Farzi

Farzi is Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut, directed by Raj & DK. A small-time artist operating out of his grandfather's printing press has devised the ultimate con job - a crime tailor-made for him - and finds himself drawn into the murky, high-stakes world of everything it entails.

8. Gulkanda Tales

Yet another web show by the powerhouse of talent Raj & DK, Gulkanda Tales will feature Kunal Khemu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Patralekhaa.

9. Hush Hush

Hush Hush will star Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra and will depict the lives of five women who are brought together by a serendipitous incident.

10. Happy Family Conditions Apply

The plot centres on a lighthearted family comedy about a weird yet charming joint family that is often at odds with one another.

11. Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar, and was directed by Rohit Shetty. The action thriller follows a young Delhi Police officer who will go to any length to apprehend the terrorist mastermind responsible for a string of bombings across the country.

12. Jee Karda

Jee Karda is a coming-of-age drama about a close-knit group of seven childhood friends who are striving to navigate their way into adulthood.

13. Jubilee

Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, is set in a post-independence India. It's a fictional period drama that tells the story of the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood as we know it today.

14. Modern Love Chennai

Modern Love Chennai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different angles, hues, and moods of love, all set in the city's many unique milieus, and is the Chennai chapter of the well renowned US original anthology series.

15. Modern Love Hyderabad

Modern Love Hyderabad explores six varied yet universal stories of different facets, colors, and moods of love, all set in the city's many different milieus and is the Hyderabad chapter of the internationally known US original anthology series.

16. Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai captures six unique yet timeless stories of different aspects, moods, and emotions of love, all set in the city's many unique milieus, and is the Mumbai chapter of the much acclaimed US original anthology series.

17. PI Meena

The story follows a young, disturbed female private investigator who is pushed into a world where she must fathom the unfathomable and find her own self, directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya.

18. Shehar Lakhot

A neo-noir series about a guy who reluctantly returns to his hometown, where he not only faces his own demons, but also is sucked into a larger muck of smoke and mirrors, where he must now prove his innocence.

19. Suzhal The Vortex

The Vortex, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, covers a basic missing persons case that unravels and tears the intricate social fabric of a tiny community.

20. Sweet Kaaram Coffee

It's about three generations of women from the same family embarking on an epic road trip, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman.

21. The Village

The Village is India's first show based on a graphic novel, and it depicts a family on a road trip who is attacked by a mutant clan.

22. Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie

An unrelentingly obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace, and an opportunistic news editor star in this dramatic noir thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, told from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelentingly obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace, and an opportunistic news editor.

23. This is AP Dhillon

It's an all-access reality show centred on the life of AP Dhillon. We dive behind the sensation of AP Dhillon in this series to portray a story that embraces brown identity like no other.

24. Cinema... Marte Dum Tak

Cinema... Marte Dum Tak is a docuseries that follows four cult filmmakers from the world of camp-cinema as they embark on a journey to make a film they've always wanted to make.

25. Dancing on The Grave

It's a true crime investigative series produced by India Today Productions that reveals the story of a sensational crime with access to exclusive interviews, disturbing footage, and the culprit himself.

26. India Love Project

This is a docuseries that explores the inspiring love tales of actual individuals from all around the country, with each episode telling a unique yet hopeful story through the eyes of real couples.

27. Breathe: Into The Shadows

This season, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher, will be another thrilling ride.

28. Comicstaan

The new season of Comicstaan will have new comics, new laughter, and more. It will star Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Abish Matthew, and Kusha Kapila.

29. Four More Shots Please!

Through friendship, the four females return to live, love, blunder, and find what makes them tick. Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Jim Sarbh, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, and Sushant Singh act in the film.

30. Made in Heaven

The wedding planning team is back to arrange fresh nuptials in Made in Heaven's new season, directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. They will confront new problems and, in the process, chart their own personal journeys.

31. Mirzapur

Mirzapur Season 3 is much anticipated, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. From here, the competition between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu would only intensify. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang are among the film's cast members.

32. Mumbai Diaries

The crew at Bombay General Hospital is back to doing what they do best, saving lives, nine months later. Our doctors and residents at BGH are dealing with an unexpected natural disaster that brings the city to a halt, while simultaneously battling their own personal struggles this season.

33. Paatal Lok

In Paatal Lok Season 2, created by Sudip Sharma, Hathi Ram encounters great fatal hazards in a new quest that leads him back to the netherworld.

34. Panchayat

Abhishek, an engineering graduate, is unable to find work that matches his qualifications. As a result, he finds himself working for a panchayat in a distant Indian village, where he faces a variety of commonplace obstacles. As Abhishek settles in, a rival to Pradhan Ji emerges in the village, and village politics in Phulera heats up.

35. The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, created by Raj & DK, will embark on yet another roller coaster ride as he attempts to balance life as a common man and a top-secret agent battling terrorists, rebels, and moral dilemmas.

36. Ammu

Ammu, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, and Bobby Simha, depicts Ammu's attempt to have her violent husband suspended from police job.

37. Aye WatanMere Watan

It is based on true events and portrays the narrative of a little girl who played a pivotal role in India's independence struggle.

38. Maja Maa

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh are among the cast members. The series is a sweet and hilarious narrative set in Baroda about a caring mother who unknowingly creates a stumbling block to her son's marriage preparations and challenges society standards.

39. Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku wed Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is a thrilling love story about two survivors who, against enormous difficulties, have a strong desire to live and celebrate life.

40. Neeyat

When guests at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor's birthday vacation start dying, detective Mira Rao must piece together sinister motives because the suspects include Kapoor's close friends and family.

41. Ram Setu

Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana, is about an atheist archaeologist who becomes a believer and must race against time to prove the legendary Ram Setu's true existence before evil forces destroy India's legacy.

Made my day!