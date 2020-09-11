While the entire country is being plagued by an actual plague, an economic recession, loss of jobs, and more than a thousand people dying everyday from COVID-19, actor Amitabh Bachchan has managed to bring attention, to the biggest problem of them all- the incorrect numbering of his tweets.

T 3656 - the T numbers have gone wrong .. please read

T 3654, T 3655 ; and not as shown in Pic ..

thank you Ef Coky pic.twitter.com/MIHZL6wHDH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2020

Now, one cannot expect Bachchan to focus on actual problems when news channels aren't. But mind you, this isn't the first time it has happened. He's done it twice before actually.

Well, the privilege in that tweet got a serious check on Twitter, where people weren't too pleased about, well, making an issue out of something that isn't a real problem.

Indian Bachchan

Media Sahab



🤝

Focusing on

Unimportant Issues — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 11, 2020

Ha ye karlo pehle...😂



Bade Miya still waiting for your concern on petrol and economy like you HAD in 2013. https://t.co/u6reAEc6yq — SOHAIL SHAIKH (@IamSRS2411) September 11, 2020

Aayega zaroor aayega prelims mein aayega ye question https://t.co/s4bQBZoqvv — . (@Prdtbot) September 11, 2020

How one should not waste time in life ? https://t.co/TTdDAgEJ0Q — BJP China (@BJP4ChinaPRC) September 11, 2020

If privilege was a person. https://t.co/6UYd2TESNe — Meowistikeem (@JasoosMohtarma_) September 11, 2020

Yaar @Twitter sunn meri baat, hamko chod..sirf @SrBachchan ke liye edit feature de de plis... https://t.co/aPbkLCItWA — Jash Kahar (@iamjashkidding) September 11, 2020

Ha ye kerlo pehle https://t.co/Q4B7TPRrgh — Captain (@iEatCricket) September 11, 2020

Dear @SrBachchan,

With all due respect no one gives a single fuck about your T numbers.

The numbers I care for is:

• -23.9% GDP

• 90k #COVID19 daily cases

• Rs. 82.08 per L petrol price

• 9.1% record unemployment rate



And the list goes on and you are worried about T no's. https://t.co/qNZp0kIE9W — Shiv☭︎︎🏳️‍🌈🔗||Virendra Singh Stan Acc (@Shivlinker) September 11, 2020

Please read my silence = PANAMA Papers https://t.co/PZltdtLbHp — Rohit (@rohit4444saini) September 11, 2020

Thanks Sir mene Note kr liya, khi exam me na aa jaye ;-) https://t.co/TcRUAblUBj pic.twitter.com/GTch1QBFzs — the jadooguy (@JadooShah) September 11, 2020

bitch no one cares https://t.co/OWpuDRcYtm — A (@aniruddhaaaaah) September 11, 2020

Very serious issue sir and Indian media is focusing on Indo China border dispute. Shame on you Indian media. https://t.co/FK1WAHJQCr — Papa (@Tera_Bap_Hu_Be) September 11, 2020

Get a good dispatch clerk, bro https://t.co/O2NbeEvsEi — Batman AlDehaati (@funsukh_wangdu) September 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is the lite version of Indian Media. https://t.co/5vffJBycwV — Rajjat Karekar (@rajjatkarekar) September 11, 2020

Well, it would be a lie if one said this was surprising. At this point, in 2020, we just want to see how far people can go.