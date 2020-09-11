While the entire country is being plagued by an actual plague, an economic recession, loss of jobs, and more than a thousand people dying everyday from COVID-19, actor Amitabh Bachchan has managed to bring attention, to the biggest problem of them all- the incorrect numbering of his tweets.
T 3656 - the T numbers have gone wrong .. please read— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2020
T 3654, T 3655 ; and not as shown in Pic ..
thank you Ef Coky pic.twitter.com/MIHZL6wHDH
Now, one cannot expect Bachchan to focus on actual problems when news channels aren't. But mind you, this isn't the first time it has happened. He's done it twice before actually.
Well, the privilege in that tweet got a serious check on Twitter, where people weren't too pleased about, well, making an issue out of something that isn't a real problem.
Indian Bachchan— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 11, 2020
Ha ye karlo pehle...😂— SOHAIL SHAIKH (@IamSRS2411) September 11, 2020
Bade Miya still waiting for your concern on petrol and economy like you HAD in 2013. https://t.co/u6reAEc6yq
Aayega zaroor aayega prelims mein aayega ye question https://t.co/s4bQBZoqvv— . (@Prdtbot) September 11, 2020
How one should not waste time in life ? https://t.co/TTdDAgEJ0Q— BJP China (@BJP4ChinaPRC) September 11, 2020
Yaar @Twitter sunn meri baat, hamko chod..sirf @SrBachchan ke liye edit feature de de plis... https://t.co/aPbkLCItWA— Jash Kahar (@iamjashkidding) September 11, 2020
Ha ye kerlo pehle https://t.co/Q4B7TPRrgh— Captain (@iEatCricket) September 11, 2020
Dear @SrBachchan,— Shiv☭︎︎🏳️🌈🔗||Virendra Singh Stan Acc (@Shivlinker) September 11, 2020
With all due respect no one gives a single fuck about your T numbers.
The numbers I care for is:
• -23.9% GDP
• 90k #COVID19 daily cases
• Rs. 82.08 per L petrol price
• 9.1% record unemployment rate
And the list goes on and you are worried about T no's. https://t.co/qNZp0kIE9W
Please read my silence = PANAMA Papers https://t.co/PZltdtLbHp— Rohit (@rohit4444saini) September 11, 2020
#बुढ़ापा https://t.co/ALjVc6LMNC— अजय (@chandeltweets) September 11, 2020
Thanks Sir mene Note kr liya, khi exam me na aa jaye ;-) https://t.co/TcRUAblUBj pic.twitter.com/GTch1QBFzs— the jadooguy (@JadooShah) September 11, 2020
bitch no one cares https://t.co/OWpuDRcYtm— A (@aniruddhaaaaah) September 11, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan is the lite version of Indian Media. https://t.co/5vffJBycwV— Rajjat Karekar (@rajjatkarekar) September 11, 2020
Well, it would be a lie if one said this was surprising. At this point, in 2020, we just want to see how far people can go.