While the entire country is being plagued by an actual plague, an economic recession, loss of jobs, and more than a thousand people dying everyday from COVID-19, actor Amitabh Bachchan has managed to bring attention, to the biggest problem of them all- the incorrect numbering of his tweets. 

Now, one cannot expect Bachchan to focus on actual problems when news channels aren't. But mind you, this isn't the first time it has happened. He's done it twice before actually. 

Well, the privilege in that tweet got a serious check on Twitter, where people weren't too pleased about, well, making an issue out of something that isn't a real problem.

Well, it would be a lie if one said this was surprising. At this point, in 2020, we just want to see how far people can go. 