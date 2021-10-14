Ananya Panday is in the spotlight once again and this time it's for all the wrong reasons. The actor is being called out by Reddit for her latest Hello! cover, where she was labelled "Destiny's Child."

Catch our cover star, Ananya Panday, talk about her first photo shoot and how her experience with shooting for fashion has been parallel to her journey of self-love. @ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday #HELLOMagIndia pic.twitter.com/XvxrJqi24f — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) October 12, 2021

It's Ananya Panday on the cover of our bridal special October issue! One of the brightest new faces of Bollywood, Ananya talks about her journey, finding strength in family and what keeps her grounded.

Grab your copies!@ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday #HELLOMagIndia #BridalSpecial pic.twitter.com/MS3od2NHPO — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) October 8, 2021

This did not sit well with Reddit users, who were quick to call out the actor on being a star kid who did not 'charter her own path.'

This isn't the first time the actor has been trolled on social media. From her accent to her acting skills and the statements she has made as a star kid, Ananya has always faced fire for her place in the industry.