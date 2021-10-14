Ananya Panday is in the spotlight once again and this time it's for all the wrong reasons. The actor is being called out by Reddit for her latest Hello! cover, where she was labelled "Destiny's Child."

This did not sit well with Reddit users, who were quick to call out the actor on being a star kid who did not 'charter her own path.'

This isn't the first time the actor has been trolled on social media. From her accent to her acting skills and the statements she has made as a star kid, Ananya has always faced fire for her place in the industry. 