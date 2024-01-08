It’s not like there’s a reason to obsess over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest creation except for calling it the hellhole it was, (yes, it was), but it seems like Team Animal doesn’t want the world to move on. They seek validation so hard they seem to have lost the plot, much like the second half of the film.

Recently, Javed Akhtar, the critically acclaimed screenwriter and lyricist behind iconic films like Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973)seemingly referred to movies like Animal for what they are – dangerous. To be precise, he reportedly said, “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous.”

Javed Akhtar

Now, we know Animal movie’s director takes criticism against his filmography personally. But to what extent? We don’t know who they were, but the admin behind his movie’s X handle called out Javed Akhtar…by calling his art form false. YES, we’re as flabbergasted as you! 

But people on X have found this meltdown hilarious. They have the funniest things to say at the audacity.

Yes Javed Akhtar’s art form is big false. And Animal is what all cinema should AIM to be. It deserves an Oscar!