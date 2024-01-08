It’s not like there’s a reason to obsess over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest creation except for calling it the hellhole it was, (yes, it was), but it seems like Team Animal doesn’t want the world to move on. They seek validation so hard they seem to have lost the plot, much like the second half of the film.

Recently, Javed Akhtar, the critically acclaimed screenwriter and lyricist behind iconic films like Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973), seemingly referred to movies like Animal for what they are – dangerous. To be precise, he reportedly said, “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous.”

Now, we know Animal movie’s director takes criticism against his filmography personally. But to what extent? We don’t know who they were, but the admin behind his movie’s X handle called out Javed Akhtar…by calling his art form false. YES, we’re as flabbergasted as you!

Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE 🙃 & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024

But people on X have found this meltdown hilarious. They have the funniest things to say at the audacity.

Vanga just called Javed Akhtar “big false” 🤦‍♂️



Years before Vanga’s birth Salim-Javed were defining “alpha” “mass” “🔥” for the social media age. https://t.co/5zRs4fsuuM pic.twitter.com/8qQ8XNdakM — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile Javed Akhtar saab’s big false art https://t.co/3uLwqdQcNI pic.twitter.com/4W2ivyFqgG — ☬ ℝ𝕒𝕖𝕖𝕤 ℍ𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕦 ☬ (@King_SIayer_) January 7, 2024

Vanga having a normal one lmao https://t.co/cR5uo9B5u7 pic.twitter.com/ea2TdCnXKE — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) January 7, 2024

Javed Akhtar wrote Dard E Disco, which is more influential than your fucking moviepic.twitter.com/yArLmDGFxA https://t.co/r7WvmbXzfw — nemo⁷🔍⍤⃝🔎 (@grimjo0n) January 7, 2024

this is all alpha males when you prick them even a tad bit. https://t.co/vpqLUEhOwh pic.twitter.com/quQ1Y4b0nF — sid wants to sleep (@wakeupsiddd_) January 7, 2024

Javed Akhtar's all art form is big FALSE? Just because he didn't like your film? great 👏🏻 https://t.co/7s2KZOlHXh — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) January 7, 2024

this is like Chetan Bhagat telling Jane Austen she can’t write about love https://t.co/YEAM9Nt5aB — badass cutie tweeting bangers 🍓🫐🍒 (@lilcosmicowgirl) January 7, 2024

Precisely why Javed Akhtar said the success of such a film is dangerous https://t.co/6eduGtFqDH — Quirky Naari (@QuirkyNaari) January 7, 2024

Are you actually mocking the guy who co-wrote Sholay, Shaan, and best of all Shakti which IMHO is WAYYYYYY better at handling daddy-son issues than the crap you put? Oh and that also stars Anil Kapoor FYI.https://t.co/57HvQ4az63 https://t.co/sNVTsBKrXo — Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) January 7, 2024

Yes Javed Akhtar’s art form is big false. And Animal is what all cinema should AIM to be. It deserves an Oscar!